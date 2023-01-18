9 Oklahoma Sooners ranked inside the updated On300

The Oklahoma Sooners had a tremendous year on the recruiting trail closing with the No. 5 class in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings after the early signing period. With national signing day approaching for the 2023 class, recruiting services are updating their final rankings for the cycle.

Oklahoma’s well-represented with nine players in the On3 On300, including two in the top 10 and three in the top 15. The Alabama Crimson Tide are the only other program with multiple top 10 prospects signed in 2023 with three.

Armed with 16 blue-chip prospects and 10 on the defensive side of the ball, this collection of players has a chance to be a transformational group for Oklahoma.

Here’s a look at the players that landed in the On300.

No. 4. Adepoju Adebawore, EDGE

The only player that saw his star status skyrocket quite like Jackson Arnold was Adepoju “P.J.” Adebawore. This time a year ago, the EDGE rusher out of Kansas City was considered a four-star prospect. But after a fantastic summer and senior season, the Oklahoma Sooners signee rose to top-five status in the On300.

Of the 25 players Oklahoma signed in the 2023 cycle, none are receiving as much buzz regarding players that could make a day-one impact as Adebawore.

No. 6. Jackson Arnold, QB

As we look back on the 2023 signing class, it could be argued that none were as important as the commitment of Jackson Arnold. Getting Arnold in the boat last January as Brent Venables’ first commitment for the cycle paid huge dividends for the remainder of the class.

No. 15. Peyton Bowen, S

The Oklahoma Sooners pulled off a miracle flip on the final day of the early signing period, rallying in the ninth inning of Peyton Bowen’s recruitment. Bowen is one of the top safeties in the class. His athleticism and range will be a welcomed addition to the defensive back room. He could see some time as a true freshman as a kick and punt returner.

No. 52. Samuel Omosigho, LB

Samuel Omosigho comes in with a college-ready physique that could lend him to some playing time early in his Sooners career.

No. 118. Makari Vickers, CB

In an effort to remake the secondary, the Sooners targeting some long and athletic defensive backs to play cornerback. Makari “Seatbelt” Vickers will have a chance to be a difference maker either at corner or safety in the future.

No. 190. Jacobe Johnson, CB

Like Vickers, Jacobe Johnson was an important signing for the Oklahoma Sooners. The long-athletic cornerback out of Mustang will make life incredibly difficult for opposing wide receivers on the boundary. His length will cause problems.

No. 222. Jaquaize Pettaway, WR

If you have the need, the need for speed, then Jaquaize Pettaway is your guy. Anytime you can add a player that can take the top off the defense, it’s a big deal. Pettaway will be a threat to score every time he’s on the field, and defenders will have to be aware of that.

No. 285. Derrick LeBlanc, DL

The Oklahoma Sooners’ work to transform their interior defensive line starts with Derrick LeBlanc. His frame and athleticism will allow him to be a force on the interior for Todd Bates and the Sooners defense.

No. 297. Kalib Hicks, RB

Kalib Hicks is a physical runner that will provide the Oklahoma Sooners with some power in the backfield when his time is called. In addition to his physicality, Hicks has the ability to run away from defenders as well.

