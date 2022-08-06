9 observations from the Steelers first depth chart of the season

On Friday, the Pittsburgh Steelers released their first depth chart of the 2022 season. We have had a chance to dig through it and here are nine things we noticed that we wanted to expand on.

The quarterbacks as they should be

As expected, there were no surprises on the quarterback depth chart. Mitch Trubisky is the starter as he should be and rookie Kenny Pickett is currently third string. This could change as the preseason goes on.

Anthony Miller primed for a productive year

Wide receiver Anthony Miller has quietly had a solid training camp and is currently the No. 2 receiver behind Diontae Johnson and No. 3 behind Chase Claypool. Miller’s experience with Trubisky gives me a nice edge as well as his knowledge of the system.

Connor Heyward making the 53-man roster

This might not seem like a big deal but for Connor Heyward to be the No. 3 tight end as a rookie ahead of experienced veterans like Kevin Rader and Jace Sternberger speaks well for his future with the team.

Left guard is a dead heat

The Steelers put Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green as co-starters at left guard and no one behind them. Who are you predicting will win the starting spot?

Trent Scott as the backup right tackle

I loved the addition of Trent Scott and his inclusion as the No. 2 right tackle is a great move. He can not only be the team’s sixth offensive lineman in run-heavy sets but could push Chuks Okorafor.

Impressive depth on the defensive line

Seeing all the bodies along the defensive line on paper like this really gives some great prespective that this might be the deepest defensive line this team has had in the past five seasons.

No set starter at left inside linebacker

The biggest surprise of the depth chart was seeing inside linebacker Robert Spillane as the co-first left inside linebacker with Devin Bush. Spillane is more of a thumper but might fit well on early downs with the athleticism of Myles Jack.

Depth at outside linebacker is a problem

The Steelers are banking heavily on Derrek Tuszka and Genard Avery to step up and keep T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith from racking up huge snap counts this season.

Cam Sutton set at starter

The situation at cornerback was not what I expected to see. Instead of having Ahkello Witherspoon at one spot and Levi Wallace at the other, the two of them are battling for a starting spot whilc Cameron Sutton is in the starting lineup. The nickel cornerback situation is intersting with Arthur Maulet there meaning whoever loses between Witherspoon and Wallace might end up the dime cornerback.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire