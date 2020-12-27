9 observations from the Cardinals’ 20-12 loss to the 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals did not make a good showing at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, falling to the San Francisco 49ers 20-12. What can we take away from the loss?





The Cardinals had no answer for the running game

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers were without Raheem Mostert. It didn't matter. Wilson tore up the Cardinals' defense. He rushed for 183 yards and added a 21-yard touchdown reception. It set everything else up, looking very much like the offense they had in 2019 when they went to the Super Bowl. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph spoke earlier in the week about how managing the run game was important and stopping the passing game was critical. They did not manage the run game at all.

Offensive players didn't make plays

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

When you look at the final numbers, the offense produced but just didn't make plays. They amassed 350 yards of offense but struggled to make the big plays. DeAndre Hopkins did not make a touchdown catch he typically does (it was a very tough play to make). Christian Kirk had a pass in the end zone hit his fingers but couldn't hold on. Tight end Dan Arnold couldn't haul in a deep pass. But it was the theme of the year. Players didn't make plays for Kyler Murray when he needed some help.

They couldn't overcome turnovers

Rob Schumacher/The Arizona Republic via USA TODAY NETWORK

The Cardinals overcame three turnovers in Week 15. They could not overcome their two turnovers on Saturday. Granted, the Dan Arnold fumble didn't appear to be a fumble, but Kyler Murray threw an end zone interception for the second week in a row.

Covering backs and tight ends were a problem

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to the 183 rushing yards from Wilson, the passing game was centered on the backs and tight ends. C.J. Beathard completed 13 passes. 11 of them went to tight ends or running backs and all three of his touchdown passes were to backs.

A change in the cornerback rotation

(AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

Dre Kirkpatrick was active for the game but did not play. Instead, Byron Muprhy played that role and Kevin Peterson came in as the third corner. Kirkpatrick did not practice all week, dealing with multiple injuries.

Mason Cole having issues with false starts

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

For the second week in a row, Cole has been flagged twice for false starts. That can't happen. According to Kliff Kingsbury, the officials have told him that Cole is moving the ball too early.

Offense struggled on third down

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

If you can point to one thing on offense, it was their inability to make plays on third down. They converted on only 4-of-16 on the afternoon. They did make up a little bit for it by going 4-for-6 on fourth down. But between that and only having three red zone trips, they just didn't get it done.

Missed kicks kept the Cardinals in the game

(AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Robbie Gould had hit 31 field goals in a row from less than 50 yards. He missed two field goals and an extra point on the afternoon. It really should have been a 27-12 49ers win.

Control of playoff fate gone

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Entering the game, the Cardinals held the final playoff spot and controlled things. Now they do not. Even with a win over the L.A. Rams in Week 17, they need the Chicago Bears to lose a game or have the Rams lose to the Seattle Seahawks. That is what happens when you don't take care of business.

