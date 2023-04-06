9 NFL draft propspects Bears may pick with No. 9

9 players Bears could draft with No. 9 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have so many needs on their roster, it’s hard to peg just one or two players who Ryan Poles may select when it’s finally time for them to make their first-round pick. Do they add an offensive lineman to help protect Justin Fields? Or give him a playmaker to target in the passing game? Or does Poles bring in a dynamic pass rusher to get after opposing QBs? There is really no wrong answer. So instead of making another mock draft, we’re going to whip up a list of nine players who could be on the Bears’ wishlist with the No. 9 pick.

OFFENSIVE TACKLES

PARIS JOHNSON JR. - OHIO STATE

Johnson Jr. is not the most experienced left tackle in the draft, with only one season at the position under his belt. But he’s one of the longest, and that’s something coaches can’t teach. At the Combine his arms measured 36 ⅛ inches, which was second longest among all offensive linemen. Johnson Jr. is also considered one of the most athletic tackles in this year’s class. That blend of size and athleticism give him a tantalizingly high ceiling.

PETER SKORONSKI - NORTHWESTERN

Skoronski is almost Johnson Jr.’s foil in this year’s draft. He has the extensive left tackle experience that Johnson Jr. lacks, but he’s missing the size. According to PFF, Skoronski has only given up five sacks in 1,258 snaps at left tackle, dating back to 2020. His shorter arms have some draft experts wondering if he’s better suited to play guard at the NFL level, though.

BRODERICK JONES - GEORGIA

Jones is another high-ceiling prospect due to his raw talents. He’s big and strong in pass protection and does a good job of absorbing pass rushers to anchor down. In run blocking, he moves well and can get to the second level to seal rushing lanes. However, he only started 19 games in college.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

CALIJAH KANCEY - PITT

Kancey is arguably the most athletic defensive tackle in this year’s class, and fits the profile of the dynamic backfield disruptor the Bears want out of their three-tech. Kancey had a tremendous 47 pressures last season, which ranked seventh in the nation. That was despite playing only 275 pass rush snaps, which ranked tied for 106th, per PFF. The knock on Kancey is that he’s small for the position.

NOLAN SMITH - GEORGIA

Another small, yet athletic player. Smith can add some pass rush for the Bears, but experts believe his best attribute is setting the edge on run defense. That would be a big boost for the Bears, since they struggled defending the run last year. His stats don’t pop off the charts (nine sacks since 2021), but a torn pec and Georgia’s defensive line explain the perceived lack of production compared to other prospects.

JALEN CARTER - GEORGIA

Carter pled no contest to two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and racing last month, and those legal issues make it hard to predict where he’ll land in the draft. But someone will take a chance on him because he may be the most talented prospect in the draft, regardless of position. That position also happens to be one of the most important pieces in Matt Eberflus’ system.

OFFENSIVE PLAYMAKERS

BIJAN ROBINSON - TEXAS

Draft experts often don’t believe in drafting a running back so high in the draft, because the positional value isn’t as important now as it used to be. Robinson may be an exception to that rule, since many peg him as the most talented running back prospect since Saquon Barkley. Robinson can do it all, and would make the Bears’ No. 1 rush offense even more fearsome. Good luck to edge defenders who would have to choose between Robinson and Justin Fields on RPOs.

JAXON SMITH-NJIGBA - OHIO STATE

Smith-Njigba was a presumptive top-10 pick heading into the 2022 season, but a nagging hamstring injury limited his play last year. Injury aside, he’s extremely talented and considered one of the best, if not the best, route runner in the class. Some people are down on Smith-Njigba since he profiles as a pure slot receiver, but with Chase Claypool locking down the outside receiver role for the Bears, that’s fine. Smith-Njigba also has built-in chemistry with Fields from their one season together at OSU.

CORNERBACK

DEVON WITHERSPOON - ILLINOIS

Witherspoon was the nation’s best lockdown corner last season, allowing only 22 catches on 62 targets (35.4%) and a 25.3 passer rating when targeted, per PFF. He didn’t allow a touchdown all year, and notched three interceptions. The way he plays is impressive, too. Witherspoon is small, but strong, and earned praise for his physicality going against much bigger receivers. However scouts praise Witherspoon’s smarts above all else. He’s played a lot of football, understands what offenses are doing and responds quickly to stop it.

