9 moves the Patriots should make in free agency

The New England Patriots aren’t going to wow in free agency this year. They simply don’t have the money. There will be no comparison to what Bill Belichick did in 2021 when he basically did his best to buy a team. In some cases, the aggressive approach worked nicely. In others, the contracts are trending in the way of busts.

That’s just how it goes in free agency — and that’s why Belichick has seemingly avoided it as a central place for team-building for so many years. The free-agent market is an expensive and risky place to get talent, whereas the NFL draft is an extremely cheap and risky place to get talent.

So this season, Belichick will likely go back to a more conservative approach. Though I do think he’ll make one bold move. Let’s dive into nine moves the Patriots should make in free agency.

Re-sign kicker Nick Folk

The Patriots can probably bring back their leading scorer in 2022 (150 points) for a paltry $2 million — and maybe even less. They should get this done to secure a steady kicker. Maybe he doesn’t have great range, but when you get him in the right distance, he almost never misses.

Extend safety Devin McCourty

It seems J.C. Jackson is on the way out, given how much money he expects to make in free agency. But McCourty? The Patriots might be able to negotiate an extension before he hits the open market. And it’s important that they do. When the new league year begins, McCourty’s contract voids and his deal incurs a $6.45 million cap hit. They can avoid that hit by putting that money into a new deal.

If the Patriots and McCourty don’t have an extension in place by March 16 when the league year opens, it’s likely New England and McCourty are going in different directions.

Re-sign guard Ted Karras

The Patriots had plenty of success when they removed Michael Onwenu from left guard and moved Karras into the spot. Maybe tackle Trent Williams will cost too much money for the Patriots to retain. But Karras should be affordable (enough). Keep him around, move Onwenu to right tackle, and the Patriots have a solid starting lineup on the offensive line for 2022.

Story continues

Re-sign running back James White

Coming off injured reserve and a hip injury, White’s market will not be large. The 30-year-old running back could explore free agency, but it’s likely the Patriots can match whatever he finds on the open market. He’ll be a terrific safety valve for Mac Jones in 2022.

Re-structure Matt Judon's and Hunter Henry's contracts

Need cap space?

Take your most successful free-agent signings from 2021 and convert their salary into a signing bonus. What does that do? It procrastinates that salary cap hit into future years. Rather than have all of the money hit in 2021 — it will spread out over the length of the deal.

Both Judon and Henry have big-money deals that would create plenty of cap space, if the Patriots felt they needed more.

Sign WR Amari Cooper if/when the Cowboys cut him

Cooper is a tremendous fit for the Patriots, somehow underrated at this juncture of his career as a WR1. He’s an Alabama product and has the versatility to line up in different spots in New England’s offense. He’d be great for the Patriots. But he’d also be great for countless other NFL teams, so the Patriots might have a tough time selling themselves to Cooper, particularly if their cap constraints force their offer to backload his contract.

The Patriots will have to hope Cooper’s market isn’t very robust. Or they could trade for him and negotiate a restructure of his contract — but that seems like a longshot, given how much restructuring would be necessary to keep him under the cap.

Trade WR Nelson Agholor to the Raiders or Texans

If the Patriots secure Cooper (or someone else to replace Agholor, like Tyler Lockette or Chrisitan Kirk or Cedric Wilson), they will probably want to free up cap space at the receiver position and that will mean moving on from Agholor. The best way to get him off the cap is to trade him, so Belichick might call up former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to see if Las Vegas will take Agholor off New England’s hands.

If they have to, the Patriots could forfeit draft value in 2022 or 2023 to get Agholor off the cap.

Sign a medley of CBs, perhaps including Desmond King, Kevin King, Artie Burns, Anthony Averett and Dane Cruikshank

If the Patriots don’t want to pay big money for J.C. Jackson, they might not want to pay big money for any cornerbacks this offseason. They might go after a player like Bills cornerback Levi Wallace or Seahawks cornerback D.J. Reed, a pair of ascending players who will expect to get paid as such.

But if the Patriots want to play small ball — throwing a bunch of players at the depth chart and seeing what sticks — I put together some options.

Desmond King is a former Texans player who Nick Caserio might recommend as a short-term rental. He was a solid option in Houston’s less-than-stellar defense.

Kevin King has struggled with consistency, but perhaps the Patriots view him as a player whose career they can help stabilize — not unlike Jalen Mills, who came to New England with inconsistent film in Philly.

Artie Burns is a former first-round pick who has not earned much playing time during his career.

Anthony Averett, a restricted free agent, is a great candidate for New England after he ascended the Ravens’ depth chart due to injures — but the Patriots have to hope Baltimore doesn’t tender him.

Cruikshank has developed into the player the Patriots hoped Joejuan Williams would be: a lengthy athlete who can cover tight ends.

Sign a medley of ILBs, perhaps including Reggie Ragland, Josey Jewell and Anthony Walker

Don’t rule out the return of Dont’a Hightower or Ja’Whaun Bentley. But don’t count on it, either. New England probably needs to look in new directions at linebacker after struggling to defend the run for the last few years. So unless those two players take a mega discount (and Hightower, in particular, might), they are probably going somewhere else.

The solution at linebacker might just be the same as it is at cornerback: throw a number of cheap contracts out there and see who bites. I’ve picked these names because I think they could fit — while also not costing much.

Ragland played at the middle of the Giants defense under Joe Judge. So if there’s some mutual appreciation, the Patriots might extend a contract offer.

Jewell went to Iowa, a school that Belichick loves. In 2020, the linebacker racked up over 100 tackles — but he missed all of 2021 with a pectoral injury. He seems like a classic buy-low option.

Walker might not end up being cheap. He has put up 90 or more tackles in each of the last four seasons — and he did it in two different defenses, spending time with the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns. There’s plenty to like about the 26-year-old. But that’s also why he might not be affordable.

