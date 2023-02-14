9 most important dates on the Eagles’ offseason calendar

Super Bowl LVII is in the books, and Eagles GM Howie Roseman will turn his attention to retooling a roster that has 18 free agents and a quarterback looking for a massive contract extension.

Between the 2023 NFL draft, free agency, and more, Philadelphia will look to acquire the pieces needed for a return trip to the postseason.

With the NFL offseason now in full swing, here are the nine most important offseason dates for fans to remember.

Feb. 13: NFL waiver period for 2023 begins

The Eagles just landed in their return from Arizona, and after a disappointing end to Super Bowl LVII, Howie Roseman will take center stage as he works to rebuild a championship roster.

Players with less than four years of experience are subject to waivers. The order is the same as the upcoming NFL draft order.

Franchise Tag Window: 2/21 - 3/7

Philadelphia has 18 pending free agents, and the only player on the list worth placing a tag on would be running back Miles Sanders.

The 2023 tag for the running back position will start out at $10,091,000, and the Eagles could sign two solid running backs for that number.

February 28 – March 6 NFL Scouting Combine (Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, IN)

The NFL’s top college prospects will descend upon Lucas Oil Stadium for the annual scouting combine.

Eagles brass will join the rest of the NFL for a gauntlet of draft prospect workouts, interviews, and medical exams. This is also a hotbed of pre-free agency activity as player agents and team executives begin to meet in person and gauge interest in cutting a deal.

March 7: College pro day circuit begins



Last year saw Jonathan Gannon get an up-close look at Georgia’s Nakobe Dean and Jordan Davis, and the Eagles should be very active on the Pro Day circuit.

March 7-April 19: Top 30 visits for NFL Draft prospects

NFL teams can start inviting their list of top 30 prospects to the team facilities.

March 13-15: Free agency negotiating window opens

The Eagles and other NFL teams can talk shop with pending free agents from other teams, but no deals can be signed yet — only agreed to.

March 15: NFL free agency. trading period begins as new league year starts

With the start of free agency and the new league year, trades that have previously been agreed to can be completed, and pens put to paper on contracts with free agents.

Philadelphia has 18 key free agents.

March 26-29: NFL ownership spring meetings

Rules and other league issues get discussed.

April 17: Offsesaon workouts begin

The Eagles will return to the NovaCare Complex prior to this date, but April 17 is the official date of organized team activities and offseason workouts.

April 21: Deadline for RFAs to sign offer sheets

Tyree Jackson is the only player on the roster that fits this category.

April 27-29: 2023 NFL draft

The draft will be held in Kansas City and Philadelphia should be players with two first-round picks.

May 1: Deadline for teams to pick up fith-year options

Philadelphia’s 2020 first-round pick now resides in Minnesota, a problem the Vikings are likely to decline.

May 5-8 or May 12-15: Rookie minicamp

Eagles’ draft picks and undrafted rookies will gather for the first time.

May: 2023 NFL schedule release

The Eagles and Chiefs will meet in 2023 and the schedule release could provide clarity on a potential NFL season-opening kickoff matchup.

Late July: Training camp begins

