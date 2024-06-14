9 managers Man Utd considered before deciding to stick with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have decided to keep Erik ten Hag as manager, despite undergoing a long and arduous search for a potential replacement.

It had been claimed that the club would part ways with the Dutchman regardless of whether he won the FA Cup at the end of May, but he's fought his way back from the brink and will lead the Red Devils into a third season.

But United still had succession plans in place in the event they decided to sack Ten Hag and spoke to a number of managers about taking over - nine to be precise.

So who was it that United considered before eventually deciding to stick...

1. Thomas Tuchel

Though links to Thomas Tuchel have stretched back to the February announcement of his Bayern Munich exit, it wasn't until recently that they truly picked up again.



Tuchel met with Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco over the weekend, but both came away less than enamoured on the thought of him becoming United's new manager.

2. Roberto De Zerbi

During the opening few months of United's torrid 2023/24 season, Ten Hag was billed as the antithesis of Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi, particularly after his side ran out 3-1 winners at Old Trafford in September.



But the Italian was unable to maintain the Seagulls' upward trajectory. Despite holding talks over a possible move to United as well as being widely tipped to join Barcelona or Bayern Munich, he is now out of work after leaving Brighton at the end of the season - a 2-0 defeat to Ten Hag's United his ironic send-off. Marseille looks to be his next destination.

3. Mauricio Pochettino

Three times Mauricio Pochettino has been in United's thinking, three times they have decided to look elsewhere.



In 2019, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the keys. In 2022, Ten Hag was given the keys. In 2024, Ten Hag was re-handed the keys.



You start to wonder whether Pochettino will ever manage United, despite a deep admiration and endorsement of his work from club legend Sir Alex Ferguson.

4. Thomas Frank

United are said to have held talks with the representatives of Brentford head coach Thomas Frank on the same day that Ten Hag lifted the FA Cup.



It's easy to understand why Ratcliffe and INEOS are so enamoured with the Dane, but their admiration of him never went as far as to making an official approach to the Bees.

5. Kieran McKenna

There was a real sense of romanticism at the thought of Kieran McKenna returning to United.



After serving well with the Red Devils as a first-team coach, the Northern Irishman has taken to life as a manager extremely well, leading Ipswich Town back to the Premier League with two successive promotions.



Chelsea and Brighton were also interested in McKenna, who ended such speculation by signing a new long-term contract at Portman Road.

It's emerged in recent days that United also held talks with Fulham's Marco Silva, though this interest was not too advanced and it would have been a major shock for him to have actually replaced Ten Hag in the dugout.

7. Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has not managed a football club since 2009, and that came at the end of a hugely unsuccessful period in charge of Middlesbrough which saw them relegated from the Premier League.



But INEOS are in awe of his work with England, notably the impressive culture and standards he has managed to build.



Southgate was always adamant he would not decide on his future until after Euro 2024, which would have made it hard for United to appoint him in time for pre-season.

Our final two contenders come courtesy of The Athletic's deep-dive on this whole saga.



First up, we have Sporting CP boss Ruben Amorim, who for a chunk of the spring was expected to take the Liverpool job after Jurgen Klopp's exit.



United internally discussed his credentials before moving onto other names.

Oh, what could have been.



Unfortunately for neutrals (or 'sickos', as the Twitter meme goes), Roberto Martinez only cropped up 'in the early stages' of United's search.