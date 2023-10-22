9 Major Takeaways: Oregon rolls to a 38-24 win behind Bucky Irving’s big game

The Oregon Ducks needed a win like this.

After their brutal loss to the Washington Huskies a week ago, Dan Lanning and his team were in need of a bounce-back opportunity, one in which they got tested, for certain, but never really had the outcome placed in doubt.

That’s what they got on Saturday afternoon in front of a sold-out Autzen Stadium as the Ducks rolled to a 38-24 win over the Washington State Cougars. The number on the scoreboard looks closer than the game really was, with Cameron Ward and the Cougars adding a late touchdown with 52 seconds left in the game to make it a respectable score, and ultimately cover the betting spread.

There were some ups and downs in this game and a lot of things that it’s clear Oregon needs to clean up over the next week before going to Salt Lake City to face a dangerous Utah team.

Here are some of our major takeaways from the Ducks’ sixth victory of the year:

Let Bucky Irving Cook

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

There was a frequent gripe among Oregon Duck fans a year ago that Bucky Irving did not get the ball quite enough. It was understandable on both sides — Duck fans saw how electric Irving was with the ball in his hands, but Dan Lanning and the coaches saw how balanced the offense was when Irving split carriers with Noah Whittington, allowing both to stay fresh throughout the game, and the season.

With the injury to Noah Whittington this season, though, Irving has been given a chance to blossom. He’s doing the most with the opportunity.

On Saturday, Bucky rushed 15 times for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns, amassing 8.6 yards per carry. He also added 3 catches for 51 yards and another touchdown. Over the last two games, Irving now has 46 total touches for 341 yards and 4 TDs. He would undoubtedly be the best player on Oregon’s offense — not named Bo Nix — if it weren’t for Troy Franklin putting up historic numbers at the WR position.

Of course, Irving isn’t the only RB putting in work this season, with Jordan James adding 13 carries for 103 yards on the ground Saturday. Still, what Irving is able to do with the ball in his hands has dropped the jaw of many fans, and it’s started to turn the heads of NFL scouts as well.

#Oregon RB Bucky Irving is going to be such a great addition to an NFL teams committee backfield. Explosive, outstanding vision, and plays much bigger than his size indicates. — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 21, 2023

Any fan can understand the coaching staff’s desire to split the load in the backfield and refrain from over-working a single player, but I think those same fans are thoroughly enjoying the Bucky Irving RB1 era.

Jestin Jacobs, Welcome

Welcome to Oregon, Jestin Jacobs.

After sitting out the first six games of the season while he recovered from an injury, the transfer linebacker from Iowa finally made his debut for the Ducks on Saturday, and certainly did not disappoint.

Jacobs finished the day with 6 total tackles, 1 sack, and 1 tackle for loss. On multiple occasions, he was able to successfully fit a run in high-pressure moments and keep momentum on the defensive side of the ball.

For Jacobs, a player who grew up dreaming about the chance to be a Duck, getting onto Rich Brooks Field Saturday afternoon was better than he could have imagined.

“It was beyond my expectations,” Jacobs said after the game. “I ain’t gonna lie, I was a little bit nervous. I haven’t played in a long time.”

While Jacobs certainly gave Oregon fans who have been awaiting his debut a lot to be excited about, there were still several things that he can work to improve on going forward.

“There was some good and some bad, and I think that he will tell you the same thing,” Dan Lanning said after the game. “But the guy plays hard, and he loves football. I’m glad to see him healthy, he certainly makes us a better team.”

What will be interesting to see is how much the ceiling raises for this defense now that Jacobs is in the lineup. Throughout the first half of the season, this has statistically been one of the top 15 defenses in the nation, and with the arrival of a 6-foot-4, 245-pound linebacker who has been described as one of the fastest players on the field, there should be an expectation that they can elevate going forward.

Penalties Are Still a Problem

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

For a couple of games, at least, it seemed as if Oregon’s early-season penalty problem was a thing of the past. While the Ducks struggled with procedural issues against Texas Tech on the road in a tough environment, they were able to clean that up in the ensuing weeks, resulting in a relatively clean game last week in a deafening Husky Stadium.

So it was a bit concerning to see those procedural issues pop back up again on Saturday in front of a home crowd. In all, the Ducks had 7 penalties for 45 yards in the game — two false starts, two illegal men downfield, two holdings, and a meaningless delay of game at the end of the last drive. While that yardage may not be as bad as we’ve seen this year, it’s worse when you consider the fact that several of those penalties put the offense way behind the chains, and two of them took touchdowns off of the board.

Ultimately, the Ducks were able to win the game, but Lanning needs to find a way to get his team to clean up the penalties going forward because they could prove to be costly in closer games.

Can We Talk About Play-Calling?

During the Washington game, it felt like it was early enough in the season to give the benefit of the doubt. So when on a pair of critical fourth downs up in Seattle, offensive coordinator Will Stein called sprint-out passes, shrinking the side of the field that Bo Nix had to work with, it was relatively easy to brush it off for most fans as a young coordinator learning on the job.

In the first half of this game, though, and on the first drive in the second half, more questionable play-calling came about.

After Oregon’s first drive of the game ended in a stalled drive that led to a missed field goal, the Ducks quickly got back into scoring position thanks to a 46-yard catch and run from Tez Johnson. Once in a goal-to-go situation, though, the Ducks stalled again. The plays went as follows: incomplete pass (penalty), rush for 6 yards, incomplete pass, incomplete pass, field goal.

A drive later, Oregon got into WSU territory and again went with a 3-yard pass, followed by two incomplete passes and a punt. It was after that the Ducks finally figured out that running against the Cougars’ porous rushing defense was a better option, and they finished the half with 12 carries for 129 yards and 2 touchdowns on the final two possessions of the half.

So why, then, did the Ducks open up the 3rd quarter with five straight passes and a punt after gaining only 25 yards? It’s beyond me.

Ultimately, it’s very tough to criticize Will Stein and the Oregon offense when they are this productive. By almost any metric you wish to judge things by, the Ducks have one of the top offensive groups in the nation, and they routinely are able to outscore their opponents. Still, though, I have been left wanting a little bit more when it comes to the play-calling over the last couple of games.

It’s a very nitty nitpick, I’m aware. However, I can’t help but feel like the Oregon offense has found several chances to get in their own way in the past two games, and it could really end up hurting them down the stretch like it did last week against Washington.

Tez Johnson Shows Up

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

It’s been the Troy Franklin show all season for the Ducks’ offense, but Tez Johnson took it upon himself to be the leading receiver in Eugene on Saturday.

We saw arguably the best game of Johnson’s Oregon career on Saturday, hauling in 6 catches for 94 yards and a touchdown. Tez had catches that went for 46, 19, and 17 yards, respectively, and was all over the field, racing throughout the secondary.

He also had this incredibly impressive TD catch on a big 3rd and goal situation from the 17:

We all know how great Franklin is, but if the Ducks can balance their passing attack and get someone with the speed and quickness of Johnson, then they will truly be a nightmare for other Pac-12 teams to cover.

A Persistent Pass-Rush

Earlier in the week, defensive lineman Brandon Dorlus claimed that Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward was the most annoying passer to play against, because he is incredibly elusive and hard to take down. On Saturday, that showed itself, with Ward routinely slipping out of would-be-sacks and finding a way to keep the play alive with his feet while finding a receiver downfield.

Persistence helped the Ducks, though, who finished the game with six total sacks, four of which came in the second half.

“You see it on film and it’s like, ‘Alright, shoot we’re going to get him, he’s not doing that against us,'” LB Jestin Jacobs said of Ward. “And then you get out there and see him running around in person and it’s kind of like, damn. If you get him down it’s a win but if you don’t, just don’t let up the big play.”

The Ducks did a good job of not giving up too many big plays on Saturday, especially in the second half. Fortunately, they won’t face too many mobile and elusive quarterbacks going forward, outside of USC’s Caleb Williams, and Oregon State’s D.J. Uiagalelei, though neither are to the level of Ward.

Camden's Confidence

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

It’s been a tough week for Camden Lewis. After seeing his potential game-tying field goal against Washington sail wide right, the Oregon kicker had to live with the fact that he was being pegged as the goat for Duck fans, though the loss was hardly on him alone.

It felt like early in this game, Dan Lanning tried to give Lewis a chance to build a little bit of confidence, opting to kick a 47-yard field goal on the Ducks’ opening possession of the game.

It missed, likely dropping the veteran’s confidence a bit lower still.

47 yards is no easy kick, and it’s only two short of Lewis’ career-long. Still, you have to start to wonder about the confidence of this incredibly crucial piece of Oregon’s offense. I’m in no way saying that Camden should be benched, but rather hoping that the coaching staff can find a handful of opportunities for Lewis going forward — preferably from a shorter distance — to get his confidence back up.

At some point this year, the Ducks will need Lewis in a big spot. When that time comes, you need him with his confidence through the roof.

Patrick's Pancake

Craig Strobeck-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, we’re leaving an Oregon game with some love to give for tight end Patrick Herbert. A week ago, the veteran punched in a two-point conversion against the Huskies and came down with an acrobatic touchdown catch that Dan Lanning compared to one of the most famous catches in NFL history.

On Saturday, it was for his blocking that Duck fans were praising his name.

During one of Bucky Irving’s three touchdowns on Saturday afternoon, the RB took a screen pass out to the left and was off to the races. Downfield, there was a Washington State player who was…in his own world, to put it nicely.

Herbert brought him back to reality with a vicious block that sent him flying through the air.

Here it is. One of the funniest plays I've seen in the last year. https://t.co/xTiCEirh5y — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) October 21, 2023

A closer look, you say? Why certainly.

Patrick Herbert committed a murder pic.twitter.com/TKLrJdaeR5 — kwade (@KwadeSays) October 21, 2023

If that doesn’t end up on Jeff Saturday’s ‘Sat Em Down’ segment on ESPN this weekend, then we’ve got real problems.

Backdoor Cover Blues

For the first time this year, Oregon backers lost some money.

Going into this game, the Ducks were 5-0-1 against the spread after pushing against the Washington Huskies last week. They were favored by 20.5 points against the Cougars, and they led by 22 with a minute left.

Then the backdoor cover.

Cameron Ward found Isaiah Hamilton for a 16-yard touchdown with 52 seconds left in the game, making it a 38-24 margin of victory for the Ducks. In the end, it doesn’t mean very much to a casual sports fan, but for the people who have been making money on the backs of Bo Nix and the Ducks all year, it hurt.

