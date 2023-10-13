9 major questions for No. 8 Ducks to answer in showdown vs. No. 7 Washington

We are just about midway through the 2023 college football season, and while we’ve learned a lot about who the Oregon Ducks are, and what Dan Lanning is making possible for his team thus far, there are still a ton of things that we still need to learn about this group.

While Oregon is sitting with a 5-0 record for the first time since 2013 and a clear path towards the Pac-12 Championship Game and the College Football Playoff if their success continues down the road, the relatively easy schedule that they have traversed through the first half of the season has made it rather difficult to get a great read on this team.

The offense looks great under Bo Nix, but they haven’t faced a defense that can be described as elite. The defense has been spectacular, led by Khyree Jackson and Evan Williams, but it’s safe to say that the Ducks haven’t seen an offense that is among the best in the nation.

That certainly is going to change this week when Oregon goes up to Seattle to take on the No. 7 Washington Huskies. Michael Penix Jr. is leading the Heisman Trophy conversation at the moment, and the Huskies boast the No. 1 passing and No. 1 total offense in the nation.

If Oregon’s defense is as good as we think it is, we will find out this week.

There are a number of things that will be unveiled in the coming days when the Ducks and Huskies go into their first top-10 matchup in the history of the rivalry. Here are some things that we want to learn:

Does Dan Lanning Have a Washington Problem?

Once is an aberration. Twice is the start of a trend.

A year ago, Dan Lanning lost to both of the Oregon Ducks’ biggest rivals in his first year as a head coach. He can’t afford to do the same thing again in 2023, or else a narrative will start to grow.

In the 37-34 loss to the Washington Huskies at home, it was some late-game miscues — and an unfortunate injury to the starting quarterback — that ultimately led to Oregon’s downfall. You can’t always plan for those things, but regardless of what happened, Lanning was unable to steer the ship into winning waters.

I have a feeling that a lot of “unplannable” things are going to take place on Saturday as well. With a pair of top-10 teams, two Heisman contenders at quarterback, and a Husky Stadium that is as raucous and rowdy as it has been in a long, long time, there is going to be a lot of chaos to contend with.

Lanning has been preaching “the calm in the middle of the storm” to his team all week. We will see if he can actually lead his team to that middle place. If not, talk of a “Washington problem” is going to mount quickly.

How Much of an Impact Can Jestin Jacobs Have?

(Photo Courtesy of Zachary Neel | USA TODAY)

I’m writing this as if Jestin Jacobs is going to make his Oregon debut on Saturday, because I truthfully think that will be the case. I don’t have any inside information on the matter, but based on the level of contact that he’s taken in practice this week, it seems like he should be ready to play in a game.

Should that be the case, we finally get to see how big of an impact he can actually have on this defense. Based on the production that he had at Iowa, and the way that his teammates talk about him playing in practice, Jacobs could be one of the best players on Oregon’s defense. He has a massive 6-foot-4 frame for an inside linebacker and a combination of speed and range that looks entirely capable of dominating on Sundays. Will that show up on Saturday in his first game wearing the green and yellow? That is yet to be determined, but it could ultimately help answer the question of who wins this game.

Can Oregon's Rushing Attack be Dominant?

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

If you are to break down the stats, one of the few areas where Oregon actually has some separation on Washington is in the running game. The Ducks’ rushing offense ranks 8th in the nation, averaging 225 yards per game led by Bucky Irving and Jordan James.

Contrarily, the Huskies have not proven that they are above average at stopping the run, ranking 101st in the nation when it comes to defensive success rate against the run.

That sounds like it could provide a mismatch.

If Oregon wants to win this game, I believe that it needs to run the ball well, particularly on first down. If you can get Bo Nix into situations where he is facing 2nd and 3, or 3rd and 2, then I think that the Ducks should be able to routinely sustain drives, put points on the board, and most importantly, keep the ball away from Michael Penix Jr.

Will Explosive Plays be the Difference?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

One thing that Washington does incredibly well is pick up yards in major chunks. They rank first in the nation with 8.7 yards per play, while averaging 16.9 yards per reception, and almost 20 receptions per game.

It’s safe to say that the Huskies can score quickly, and explosive plays could threaten to be the difference in this one. The goal for Oregon needs to be limiting chunk-yardage plays. If the Ducks can figure out a way to do that and keep the Huskies from getting behind them, then they should have a solid chance at winning this game.

How Deep is Oregon's Secondary?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Most teams that the Oregon Ducks will face this year have one wide receiver that you really have to pay attention to. The good teams will have a pair of wide-outs that can really hurt you.

The Washington Huskies have three.

It won’t be enough to limit Rome Odunze, one of the best wide receivers in the nation. If you take him out of the game, Washington can still easily to Jalen McMillan, or Ja’Lynn Polk and find just as much success. This will certainly put the Oregon secondary to the test. I expect that we see Khyree Jackson on Odunze, but it will be interesting to see where guys like Jahlil Florence, Dontae Manning, and Trikweze Bridges line up. Do we see someone like Nikko Reed move around the field to shadow and try to limit someone? Is Jackson locked onto Odunze or does he just take a side of the field?

These are all questions that I’m looking forward to finding out, and something that we will know pretty early on in the game.

Will Weather Play a Factor?

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

This isn’t a game being played in late November, so cold rain shouldn’t be an issue, but there is a chance that this could be the first time that Oregon plays in rain this year. Fortunately, the Ducks have at least been able to practice in that rain this week to prepare a bit, but I’m curious to see if we get more balls on the turf on Saturday.

In addition to that, you also have to factor the wind into everything. Husky Stadium is right on Montlake, and a strong breeze often comes into the stadium from off of the water. Lanning has talked this week about how that has a chance to impact the kicking game, depending on which side of the field you’re on, so it will be something to watch.

Will Crowd Noise Lead to Penalties?

The last time Oregon was on the road playing in a hostile environment, the crowd noise became a factor, and there were certainly some procedural penalties, notably on the offensive line, that became an issue.

I want to see if that remains the case on Saturday. This is the first sellout game that Washington has had since the 2019 Apple Cup, so you can guarantee that it is going to be a chaotic environment where snaps are tough to hear. We will see if that causes any mistakes on Oregon’s side of the ball when trying to operate late in the game.

Does a Win Compound?

Photo Courtesy of Lawrence Hopkins

Can a win on the field lead to more wins for the Ducks? What I mean is, how much of an impact will this game have on recruiting?

It could potentially be a big day for the Ducks in that realm. 5-star DL Aydin Breland is scheduled to announce his commitment between Oregon and Georgia about an hour before kick on Saturday. 4-star DL Jericho Johnson, who is deciding between Oregon and Washington, will also be at the game.

The Ducks also seemingly have potential commitments coming from guys like 5-star EDGE Elijah Rushing and 4-star RB Jason Brown. Would it surprise anyone if they decided to announce commitments after a potential Oregon win on Saturday? It would certainly fit the flashy nature that Lanning has brought to Eugene with him on the recruiting trail.

I’m not saying that any of it happens, and obviously, getting a win on the field is the ultimate goal. However, I am aware of the possibility of this being a huge day for the Ducks, both on and off of the field.

Who can Get a Stop When it Matters?

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

I don’t know what’s going to happen on Saturday. I could see Oregon’s defense stepping up and looking as good as we’ve seen them to be all season, holding down the Huskies while Bo Nix and the offense put up points in a hurry. I could also see Michael Penix and the Washington offense doing what they’ve done all season, and run up and down the field with ease.

Whatever ends up happening, I just have a feeling that it’s going to come down to which defense can get a stop, or get a turnover late in the game. We saw a year ago that these teams are neck and neck, and I don’t expect anything different. Which defense has what it takes?

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire