9. Kyle Larson

Kyle Larson becomes a free agent at the end of 2020. That may either be good news or bad depending on how he responds to that pressure.

Larson is not mistake proof and he has been known to dig too deeply and “jump the cushion” in regard to what his tires will or won’t take.

Currently he is one of the most highly sought out prospects in NASCAR and if he can get the most out of his Chip Ganassi Racing equipment, it is rumored that he is being considered for a ride with one of the marquee operations like Hendrick Motorsports who is about to lose Jimmie Johnson.

The only problem is most of those high-dollar operations are not overly enthused about his desire to run as many dirt track races as he would like.



Larson wants to run as many Sprint and Midget races as possible and that is even more important to him now that he has tasted victory in the Chili Bowl.

That might not sound like a particularly impactful intangible for fantasy players – but it could be.

If Larson’s desire to run dirt is greater than his desire to be in the best equipment possible, he is not going to be as great a value in the coming seasons. Chip Ganassi Racing is a strong secondary team, but they are not going to challenge Joe Gibbs Racing, Stewart-Haas Racing, Team Penske, or Hendrick Motorsports anytime soon unless they land a much bigger sponsor.

Bear that in mind when considering Larson. He manages to get the most out of his equipment, but that can be a double-edged sword on occasion. In order to compete with teams that have a bigger budget, drivers have to press the envelope more often. In 2019 that resulted in Larson suffering seven DNFs for accidents and his being significantly slowed by damage on another three occasions.

When Larson was able to stay on the positive side of the razor’s edge in 2019, he excelled. His worst effort without damage was an 18th on the short track of Martinsville. He finished on the lead lap on that bullring – which was one of 25 lead lap finishes for the season (69.4% of the time). With 24 top-15s and 17 top-10s, he was rarely out of contention for a solid finish.

One other thing we learned about Larson last year was that he has improved his performance on rough-surfaced tracks. His single victory in the season came on the concrete high banks of Dover in the fall; he finished third on that same track in the spring. Larson finished second in the Southern 500 on the Too Tough Darlington Raceway.

Those strong runs last year helped elevate Dover and Darlington to his three-best venues.

Larson also excels on the unrestricted, intermediate speedways. Chicagoland, Michigan, and Kentucky were among the venues where he scored top-fives in 2019. Most notable among these races was the Camping World 400 at Chicagoland because he came within a few laps of winning that race until one of the Hendrick drivers found another gear and repassed him for the lead.

Larson’s desire to run on dirt could either hinder or help him in the short run.

But any owner that passes on him because of the possibility that he might be injured is missing a critical consideration. Larson is great because of the lessons that he has learned on short tracks.

Two skills are better-honed on short tracks than speedway.

Larson’s throttle control is among the best in the field – which makes him strong on flat tracks and road courses. So too is his knowledge of the importance of maintaining momentum – which is critical on high-speed unrestricted, intermediate speedways where scrubbing minimal speed in the corners is the key to success.

Three Best Tracks

Chicagoland (6.2 in 6 attempts)

Darlington (6.7 in 6)

Dover (7.4 in 12)

Three Worst Tracks

Daytona (23.0 in 12)

Martinsville (22.4 in 13)

Talladega (22.2 in 12)

2019 Stats

Victories: Dover 2

Top-fives: 8 (.222)

Top-10s: 17 (.472)

Top-15s: 24 (.667)

2019 Finishes at or above rank = 16 (44.4%)

