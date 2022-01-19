9 key offseason dates for the Steelers in 2022

With the Pittsburgh Steelers knocked out of the playoffs after a 42-21 drubbing by the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s time to look ahead to the 2022 offseason.

It’ll easily be the most critical year for the franchise of the last 18. If the Steelers are to plot a return to competitiveness within their division and the league, there’s a ton of work to be done — starting with the quarterback position.

Here are nine key offseason dates that are important in that process:

Jan. 28: HBCU Combine

The HBCU combine will be conducted at the University of South Alabama in Mobile with more than 40 players in attendance.

The late Bill Nunn, legendary Steelers scout and Hall of Fame contributor, put a spotlight on scouting players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities in the 1970s. Future Hall of Famers like John Stallworth, Donnie Shell and Mel Blount (among others) all hailed from HBCU.

Feb. 3: East-West Shrine Bowl

The Senior Bowl’s little brother.

Feb. 5: Senior Bowl

The Senior Bowl is a staple in the Steelers draft process, as this is where top talent from around the country comes to play.

March 1-7: NFL Scouting Combine

The unofficial kickoff of the 2022 NFL offseason. Draft stock lives and dies here.

March 8: Franchise tag deadline

The last player the Steelers slapped with the tag was Bud Dupree in 2020.

March 16: New league year, NFL free agency begins

Pittsburgh is projected to have an estimated $41 million in salary-cap space in the offseason. It will allow Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert to be aggressive in free agency — but will he be?

Colbert and company also have 20+ free agents to make a decision on.

April 18: Offseason workout program begins

Organized team activities can’t get started soon enough for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

April 22: Restricted free agent deadline

This is the deadline for restricted free agents to sign their offer sheets. The Steelers have three RFAs: Quarterback Dwayne Haskins and linebackers Robert Spillane and Marcus Allen.

April 28-30: NFL draft

This is the weekend that NFL fans live for and the highlight of the league’s offseason.

The Steelers currently have six selections in the 2022 NFL draft. They had best make the most of them, as this is the last of the Kevin Colbert era.

