9 key matchups Eagles fans should watch during Week 14 slate of games

The Eagles (11-1) are headed to MetLife Stadium for an NFC East matchup against their hated rivals, the New York Giants (7-4-1).

A division matchup with playoff implications, this won’t be the only big game on the docket to watch and there’s plenty of action going around to whet your appetite.

If you are interested in games with playoff implications, the Vikings and Lions are a must-watch, while fans should also peruse the television for games that feature matchups with teams that’ll have high NFL draft slots.

With kickoff less than 24 hours away, here are nine games to watch on the NFL docket.

1. CBS : Jets (7-5) @ Bills (9-3)



The Bills suffered a loss to the Jets in Week 9 and they’ll look to keep control of the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Mike White is now the quarterback for New York and they’ll look to maintain the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC.

2. FOX: Texans (1-10-1) @ Cowboys (9-3)

The in-state matchup impacts Philadelphia from a postseason and NFL draft standpoint. Houston currently owns the No. 1 overall pick, and the 4-9 Saints sit two losses out of the top spot.

Dallas will look to avoid the upset while glancing ahead to a matchup against Philadelphia in two weeks.

3. FOX: Vikings (10-2) @ Lions (5-7)

The Lions are two games out of the final playoff spot and playing hard under second-year head coach Dan Campbell.

Minnesota is the underdog on the road and will look to stay within a game of Philadelphia.

4.CBS: Ravens (8-4) @ Steelers (5-7)

This AFC North tilt won’t be the same without Lamar Jackson at quarterback, but Baltimore will look to remain as the third seed.

The Steelers are looking to avoid a losing season under head coach Mike Tomlin.

5. FOX: Buccaneers (6-6) @ 49ers (8-4)

San Francisco will look to make a deep postseason run with rookie Brock Purdy at quarterback. Tampa Bay is currently the fourth seed and first in the AFC South.

6. NBC: Dolphins (8-4) @ Chargers (6-6)

In a matchup of exciting passers from the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dolphins are the sixth seed and one game back of the Bills.

The Chargers are 6-6 and looking to avoid missing the postseason.

7. FOX: Panthers (4-8) @ Seahawks (7-5)

The Seahawks are second in the NFC West and are the seventh seed currently. Carolina is 4-8 and currently holds the No. 6 spot overall in the draft.

8. ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN Deportes: Patriots (6-6) @ Cardinals (4-8)

The Cardinals are on the brink of being eliminated from playoff contention, while New England sits one game behind the Jets for the final playoff spot.

An Arizona win would keep the franchise away from a top-five selection.

9. CBS : Chiefs (9-3) @ Broncos (3-9)

Denver currently has the 3rd overall pick and New Orleans sits half a game back in the loss column.

For the Chiefs, it is another chance to see a potential Super Bowl opponent in Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid.

