9 ILB prospects the Rams could target in the 2021 NFL draft

Cameron DaSilva
·6 min read
Inside linebacker has more or less been ignored by the Los Angeles Rams in recent years, making it the weakest position group on the roster last season. The 2021 NFL draft features plenty of enticing prospects, especially in the range of the second to fifth rounds – the sweet spot for the Rams.

Los Angeles hasn’t shown much pre-draft interest in linebackers, but it’s a position that should be addressed this year. Here are nine prospects they could target later this month, whether it’s at No. 57 or later on in the middle rounds.

Jabril Cox, LSU

(AP Photo/Rusty Costanza)

Cox is a perfect prospect for the Rams, though that doesn’t make him a perfect prospect as a whole. He’s extremely athletic, has great range and fits the mold of a modern-day linebacker, possessing the ability to both rush the passer and drop back into coverage. He does need to improve as a run defender and only played one season against FBS competition after spending four years at North Dakota State, so that is somewhat of a concern. But his ball skills (nine interceptions) and instincts make him worth a second-round pick. He should be a top target for Los Angeles at No. 57.

Jamin Davis, Kentucky

Davis has skyrocketed up draft boards this spring after absolutely crushing his pro day. At 6-foot-3 and 234 pounds, he ran a 4.47 40-yard dash, jumped 42 inches in the vertical and recorded a broad jump of 11 feet. The athleticism and length are certainly there for Davis to be a Day 1 starter, even if he does need to gain experience after being a one-year starter. Davis would add some much-needed speed and range at linebacker for the Rams, immediately coming in as the team’s top inside linebacker. But he’s a candidate to go in the first round so he may not make it to No. 57.

Chazz Surratt, North Carolina

(AP Photo/Ben McKeown)

Surratt is a 24-year-old quarterback-turned-linebacker, which makes him both intriguing but also somewhat risky. He was productive in the last two years for UNC, making 206 tackles and 12.5 sacks, but he needs work as a run defender due to his over-aggressiveness and angles when taking on ball-carriers. But as an athlete, there are few linebackers ahead of Surratt in this class. He’s fast (4.59) and quick, can blitz the quarterback and move well when covering players down the field, making him an enticing prospect. But he’s still somewhat raw and at 24 years old, he’s on the older side compared to his peers. Surratt would be a good option in the third round.

Dylan Moses, Alabama

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Moses is the latest player in a long line of Alabama linebackers, possessing good potential as a pro prospect. He has great size and leadership qualities, while also carrying a well-rounded skill set both against the run and the pass. The biggest concern with Moses is durability, though. His knee injury in 2019 led to less impressive tape in 2020, which will hurt his draft stock. But when healthy, he’s explosive and a sure tackler in the middle of the defense, which fits the bill of what the Rams need at linebacker. He could be an option in the third or fourth round.

Cameron McGrone, Michigan

Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

McGrone is another athletic linebacker who can range from sideline to sideline, though he didn’t show much in terms of ball skills or coverage during his time at Michigan. He had zero interceptions and only one pass defensed in 15 starts, totaling 91 tackles in 19 career games. McGrone also suffered a torn ACL last season, which is a red flag as he heads into the NFL. There are better options out there, but McGrone is a good tackler and an aggressive player at the second level, especially when coming downhill as a run defender or blitzer.

Tony Fields, West Virginia

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Fields is a smaller linebacker at only 6-foot and 222 pounds, but his speed is evident every time you watch him play. His coverage skills are strong, too, recording nine pass breakups and three interceptions in 46 games between Arizona and West Virginia. Fields ran a 4.63 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day and plays even faster than that time indicates. His size is a concern, especially against the run, but if he can learn to take on blocks better and bulk up a bit to improve his play strength, he can be a quality starter. He’s someone to watch early on Day 3.

Nick Bolton, Missouri

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Bolton had a ton of production at Missouri, recording 17.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, 15 passes defensed and two interceptions in 35 games. He’s not the tallest or longest linebacker at 5-foot-11, but he plays with great aggression and has the requisite speed to cover sideline to sideline. He’s certainly an option in the second and third round, even if there are better linebackers when it comes to dropping into coverage. He’s a quality prospect for the Rams to target.

Pete Werner, Ohio State

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Werner is one of four Ohio State linebacker who could be drafted this month after starting 35 games for the Buckeyes in the last three seasons. He made 176 tackles and 14.5 tackles for a loss in those three years, also breaking up 11 passes. Werner did everything you want a modern linebacker to do, from dropping back into zone coverage to blitzing off the edge. His 4.59 40-yard dash shows he has plenty of speed and he looked good running short-area quickness drills at his pro day. Werner is another mid-round prospect who would immediately help the Rams in the middle.

Derrick Barnes, Purdue

(AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Barnes is a perfect combination of size, speed and length at 6-foot, 238 pounds with an 81 3/8-inch wingspan. He has experience rushing the passer in addition to playing an off-the-ball role, which is a plus. With coaching, Barnes can become a really good linebacker at the next level. The Rams should consider taking a chance on him in the middle rounds, even if he wouldn’t have a defined role on defense as a rookie.

