9 hardest cuts for Cincinnati Bengals’ final projected 53-man roster

With the preseason over, the Cincinnati Bengals now turn attention to trimming the roster to 53 players before the regular season starts.

We released our final 53-man roster projections after the team’s third and final preseason game, a loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Now it’s time to take a step back and look at the players who just missed the cut. And keep in mind some of these guys are eligible for the practice squad and others could get added back to the 53 once the team moves someone like Joseph Ossai to injured reserve.

RB Pooka Williams

RB Pooka Williams



We kept four backs on the final roster, but it stinks to lose out on Pooka. He did whatever it took to make the roster, including learning to return kicks and play from the slot. He's got breakout candidate written all over him, so the Bengals will surely try to stash him on the practice squad in case someone like Trayveon Williams gets hurt.

WR Mike Thomas

WR Mike Thomas

Six wideouts made it through to the final roster but Thomas just missed the cut. It's just too hard to ignore the big training camps and preseasons from Trenton Irwin and Trent Taylor. Thomas is a capable backup in the base offense, but the other two are too invaluable for their versatility.

WR Stanley Morgan

WR Stanley Morgan



Morgan felt like he could stick around for a long, long time on Darrin Simmons' special teams unit. But again, Irwin and Taylor looked too good to ignore and could represent upgrades in at least one area.

TE Mitchell Wilcox

TE Mitchell Wilcox

Wilcox is the odd man out at tight end after our final 53 kept four. He gets nudged out by the fun story that is Thaddeus Moss. Still a capable backup with some upside, it wouldn't be a shock to see Wilcox back at some point.

DL Renell Wren

DL Renell Wren

This is the end of the road for Wren, the guy with gigantic upside who just couldn't stay healthy. We kept 11 defensive linemen on the final 53 as it is (with Ossai coming off to go to injured reserve before the team adds back at another position). Wren looks like one of the bigger what ifs of the last five years.

CB Winston Rose

CB Winston Rose

Rose was a really fun experiment for the Bengals to take on after he came over from a different league and he's shown some major flashes in a short period of time. But the blinding ascent by Jalen Davis and some veteran additions has him missing the final roster in our projections.

OL Trey Hill

OL Trey Hill

The sixth-round pick loses out on the numbers game thanks to some additions in free agency. He's got huge upside though, so rest assured he's looking at sticking on some sort of list and getting run again next summer.

RB Jacques Patrick

RB Jacques Patrick



Patrick acquitted himself well again over the summer and in preseason games. He's just too far behind a logjam of names on the depth chart, especially since the arrival of sixth-rounder Chris Evans, who has the look of a big breakout.

LB Markus Bailey

LB Markus Bailey

Don't fret on this one for too long. Bailey is one of the first guys we'd add back to the final 53 as soon as someone like Ossai goes off to injured reserve. He just missed our projections as a depth piece in order to keep more at more premium spots.

