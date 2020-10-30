9 of the greatest trick plays in Jets and Giants history

If you're heading out for trick-or-treating this weekend, why not get the day started by digging into some of the top trick plays the Jets and Giants have ever pulled.



From Curtis Martin lobbing touchdown passes to Odell Beckham Jr. showing off his arm to a Gary Reasons fake punt play that helped send Big Blue to the Super Bowl, here's a look at some of the best trick plays the two teams have ever dialed up...

JETS



Curtis Martin game-winning TD pass vs. Bucs 2000

The Jets and Buccaneers both entered their Week 4 matchup in 2000 undefeated, and in the game’s final minutes, the Jets turned to a trick play for the big win.

Trailing, 17-14, with 1:02 to play, Vinny Testaverde handed off to Martin, who lofted a pass from the 25-yard line to Wayne Chrebet in the back corner of the end zone.

Martin, as you’ll see, is a regular on this trick play list.

Bilal Powell 2016 hook-and-lateral

With the Jets trailing the Rams, 3-0, in the second quarter of a game at MetLife Stadium, offensive coordinator Chan Gailey drew up a good one to get the Jets on the board. From the four yard-line, a quick pass out in the flat to Brandon Marshall turned into a hook-and-lateral that let Bilal Powell scamper into the end zone untouched for the score.

Flea Flicker to Santana Moss, 2003

From their own 40-yard line, the Jets executed a perfect flea flicker against the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, as Testaverde handed off to Martin who pitched it right back to Testaverde, who threw a strike downfield to Santana Moss.

Moss didn’t have a defender within six or seven yards of him when he caught the ball, and he high-stepped his way into the end zone for six points.

The perfect flea flicker put the Jets up, 10-7, over the Eagles in the second quarter, but the Eagles would go on to win, 24-17, and the Jets finished the season just 6-10.

Curtis Martin to Wayne Chrebet (again), 2001

Martin, the Hall-of-Famer, finds himself on the list once again.

The 2001 Jets finished the year 10-6 and made the playoffs, but the offense was flat against the Steelers in an 18-7 Week 13 loss. The only touchdown for Gang Green came in the second quarter, as Martin took the ball on a pitch and threw a perfect, albeit wobbly, pass to Chrebet for the score.

GIANTS

Odell Beckham Jr. to Saquon Barkley, 2018

Ah, 2018. It was a simpler time for Giants fans, who had hopes of seeing Beckham and Saquon Barkley in the same offensive huddle for years to come.

Of course, Beckham was traded before the next season began, and the Giants’ offense hasn’t been able to find its groove since then.

But on this October day in 2018, Eli Manning threw a quick screen to Beckham, who then threw back across the field (while under pressure) to find Barkley about 32 yards down the field. Barkley did the rest, scampering in for a TD.

Phil Simms to Jack McConkey Super Bowl XXI flea flicker

Calling a flea flicker is risky business. Calling one in the Super Bowl is even riskier.

But that’s exactly what the Giants did in Super Bowl XXI against the Broncos, dialing one up in the third quarter. With the Giants leading, 19-10, Phil Simms handed off to Joe Morris, who pitched back to Simms to a wide open Jack McConkey.

The play went for 44 yards down to the one-yard line, but Morris would punch it in on the next play, and the Giants would go on to a 39-20 win, giving Big Blue their first Super Bowl win and their fifth championship overall.

Gary Reasons fake punt in 1991 NFC Title Game

The 1990 Giants went 13-3 in the regular season before blowing out the Bears, 31-3, in the Divisional Round. The only thing standing in the way of a Super Bowl appearance were the 49ers in the NFC title game.

The Giants trailed, 13-9, with under nine minutes to go in the fourth quarter of an ugly offensive game, and on a fourth-and-two play from their own 46-yard line, linebacker Reasons took a direct snap on a punt formation and ran straight up the middle for 30 yards.

Matt Bahr hit a field goal to make it a 13-12 game, and then hit the game-winner as time expired, giving the Giants a 15-13 win and sending them back to the Super Bowl.

Carl Banks fake FG TD in 1989

Carl Banks had a tremendous career as a linebacker for the Giants, but he was on the receiving end of a trick play touchdown against the Eagles in 1989.

