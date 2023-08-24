9 Giants who aren’t going to make the 53-man roster

The New York Giants will wrap up the preseason this Saturday night against the New York Jets and then trim their roster down to the required 53 players on Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. ET.

There are many obvious locks to make the 53-man roster and there are a fair share who are certain to be sent on their way. It’s the limited men in the middle who face uncertain and uneasy futures.

Those of us at Giants Wire have already broken down many of the guarantees to make the cut, but now we’re going to look at those who aren’t.

Here are nine Giants who will almost certainly receive their walking papers on Tuesday.

QB Tommy DeVito

Tommy DeVito has performed above expectations this summer and will get plenty of time to put good film on tape this Sunday in the preseason finale, but the Giants aren’t taking three quarterbacks into the regular season. The team will likely try to stash DeVito on the practice squad but don’t be surprised if another team (or several) come calling.

RB James Robinson

James Robinson was an intriguing addition when the Saquon Barkley holdout was lingering but Barkley has since returned and Robinson has been uninspiring. Even with Gary Brightwell banged up, Robinson is destined to become a free agent once again

WR David Sills

David Sills has done everything right, is respected by his coaches, and is loved by his teammates. Unfortunately for Sills, it’s a numbers game and even being Daniel Jones’ shadow won’t be enough. Practice squad?

TE Ryan Jones

Ryan Jones is big and he’s athletic, but the Giants are guaranteed to give roster spots to Darren Waller and Daniel Bellinger, leaving four other players to battle it out for the final spot. That spot will go to either Tommey Sweeny (assuming he’s healthy) or Lawrence Cager.

OL Korey Cunningham

The Giants have depth issues along the offensive line and particularly at tackle, but Korey Cunningham has performed poorly this summer. Unless he has an unbelievable final week of practice and then dominates the New York Jets, his fate has likely been sealed.

DL Brandin Bryant

The Giants are pretty well set along the defensive line and with the emergence of rookie Jordon Riley, that means other depth players are doomed for that cutdown day call from head coach Brian Daboll. Brandin Bryant will be one of those players.

LB Troy Brown

The Giants will almost certainly add an inside linebacker as a waiver claim or free agent signing next week, putting their current depth in an even more precarious situation. For Troy Brown, he’ll have to look elsewhere unless he gets a spot on the practice squad.

CB Darren Evans

Darren Evans joined the Giants as an undrafted rookie free agent last year and spent time on and off the practice squad. He also had a brief stint with the Las Vegas Raiders. When linebacker Jarrad Davis was placed on IR earlier this year, Evans was re-signed. Obviously, the Giants like him enough to keep bringing him back but he’s like headed to the practice squad.

S Alex Cook

The Giants suddenly find themselves rich with safety talent. Xavier McKinney and Jason Pinnock will top the depth chart, while Dane Belton, Gervarrius Owens and Nick McCloud will likely round out the group — assuming the team keeps five. That means no space for Alex Smith and potentially even veteran Bobby McCain.

LS Cam Lyons

The Giants brought in Cam Lyons to have an extra long snapper this summer but they are going to keep the trio of Graham Gano, Jamie Gillan and Casey Kreiter intact headed into the regular season. Lyons will potentially find another opportunity elsewhere.

