9 Georgia Bulldogs selected in ESPN’s 7-round NFL mock draft

Georgia set a modern NFL draft record with 15 overall selections in last year’s draft.

Although the Bulldogs don’t have as big of a draft class this year, Georgia should be well represented in Kansas City.

ESPN’s latest NFL mock draft is full of Bulldogs with nine selections through seven rounds, including three Georgia players in the first-round, all within the top-10 picks.

Here’s a look at where each Bulldog landed, along with notes on top selections from ESPN’s Jordan Reid and position rankings from Draft Wire.

DT Jalen Carter - Round 1, No. 5 overall to the Seattle Seahawks

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Carter’s stock has dropped over the past two months because of off-field issues, including misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing for his alleged role in a Jan. 15 car wreck. Still, speaking to scouts after Georgia’s recent pro day — where Carter struggled — each mentioned they expect Carter to be a top-10 pick. His game film shows he’s arguably the top prospect in the entire class, although teams have continued to do their homework on him. Carter could land in an ideal situation in Seattle, which lacks talent along the defensive line. He has the potential to be the centerpiece as a 3-technique in the Seahawks’ defensive front.”

Position ranking according to Draft Wire: No. 1

OT Broderick Jones - Round 1, No. 9 overall to the Chicago Bears

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

“Don’t be surprised if Jones is the top offensive tackle off the board. I continue to hear his name in this range. General manager Ryan Poles covets length and physical traits, and Jones might have the most upside of the tackles in this class. The interesting dynamic about this is that Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick last year, showed promise as the starter at left tackle. Would Jones slot into the right or left tackle spot here? It’s a great problem to have for a Chicago team that continues to remodel its offense around quarterback Justin Fields.”

Position ranking according to Draft Wire: No. 2

Edge defender Nolan Smith - Round 1, No. 10 overall to the Philadelphia Eagles

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

“Philadelphia general manager Howie Roseman has been strategic with how he attacks positions in Round 1, anticipating roster needs sometimes a year or two in advance. He has poured resources into the defensive line to supplement the veterans on the roster. Drafting Smith would be another strategic move, as he is a similar player to Eagles edge rusher Haason Reddick. Smith is an explosive outside linebacker who can rush standing up or with his hand in the ground. He would be an addition that fits the mold of what the organization covets.”

Position ranking according to Draft Wire: No. 3

CB Kelee Ringo - Round 2, No. 35 overall to the Indianapolis Colts

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

“Indianapolis traded away veteran Stephon Gilmore, leaving a void at outside corner. Ringo could be a fit here — he needs to play in a scheme that incorporates a mixture of zone and man coverage principles. He has some bad plays on film, but his physical tools are enticing. Ringo, who is 6-2, ran a 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the combine.”

Position ranking according to Draft Wire: No. 9

TE Darnell Washington - Round 2, No. 45 overall to the Green Bay Packers

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

“It appears the Packers will soon be quarterback Jordan Love ‘s team, so getting him an option such as Washington could prove to be key to his development. A powerful blocker at the point of attack, Washington has untapped potential as a pass-catcher — he caught just 45 catches over three college seasons. He is an ascending player in a 6-8 frame.”

Position ranking according to Draft Wire: No. 2

RB Kenny McIntosh - Round 4, No. 124 overall to the Baltimore Ravens

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Position ranking according to Draft Wire: No. 10

S Christopher Smith - Round 5, No. 137 overall to the Buffalo Bills

Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Position ranking according to Draft Wire: No. 6

OT Warren McClendon - Round 6, No. 193 overall to the Washington Commanders

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Position ranking according to Draft Wire: No. 14

QB Stetson Bennett - Round 7, No. 227 overall to the New Orleans Saints

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Position ranking according to Draft Wire: No. 11

