9 free agent TEs the Colts should consider in 2022

The Indianapolis Colts enter the offseason with the tight end position being one of the biggest question marks on the roster in 2022.

Given the chance of veteran Jack Doyle retiring with one year left on his contract and the fact that Mo Alie-Cox is set to be a free agent, the Colts may have a lot of work to do at tight end.

Now, there’s always the chance that Doyle runs it back for one more season. And the Colts have expressed interest in re-signing Alie-Cox. So the room could look the same, more or less, going into 2022 with Kylen Granson entering his second season as the H-back.

But that shouldn’t stop the Colts from pursuing better options at the position if they become available. While Doyle and Alie-Cox are solid blockers, the tight end room was not nearly productive enough in the passing game. The entire group recorded 64 receptions for 724 yards and seven touchdowns.

We know the Colts won’t overspend in free agency but fortunately for them, the options that are likely available don’t appear to be ones that will break the bank.

Here are nine tight ends the Colts should consider signing in free agency in 2022:

Mo Alie-Cox, 28

Re-signing Alie-Cox is probably the right move to make. He’s a solid all-around tight end with the ability to work in-line or detached as a receiver. Alie-Cox provides strong blocking in the run game while his size and athleticism makes him a nightmare for opposing defenses.

Alie-Cox needs to continue refining his route running while focusing on improving concentration drops in the red zone. But he still has the potential to be a well-balanced tight end in the offense.

Dalton Schultz, 25

Schultz bursted onto the scene in 2020 when Blake Jarwin tore his ACL during the first week of the season. The former carved out a big role in the offense then and held onto that role with the Cowboys during the 2021 season where he put up career-high numbers.

Despite competing with Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup for targets, Schultz wound up with 78 receptions on 104 targets for 808 yards and eight touchdowns—all of which were career-highs. Schultz is also a solid blocker in the run game so imagine him as a younger, more athletic Jack Doyle.

The only issue here is that Schultz may be out of the Colts’ price range. If he’s one of the first tight ends to sign in free agency, there’s a good chance the Colts won’t be in on him.

Outside of that, he should be one of the top free agents the Colts target purely based on a need perspective.

Mike Gesicki, 26

Gesicki has the highest upside of any tight end hitting the market. His athleticism and abilities as a receiver set him apart from the rest of the group. His limitations as a blocker may cap his price a bit, but Gesicki is in a class of his own when it comes to the move tight end options.

Though he only found the end zone twice, Gesicki posted career-highs in targets (112), receptions (73) and yards (780). Teams looking for a dynamic pass-catcher will be in on the former second-round pick if he hits the market.

A similar issue here will be that the Colts likely won’t want to compete for his services so while in theory he’s a fit, I wouldn’t get my hopes up about this one.

Rob Gronkowski, 32

Gronk is on here simply because of his name and the fact that he’s a free agent. I don’t expect the Colts to pursue him nor do I expect Gronk to want to come to Indy. But when one of the greatest tight ends of all time is available and has shown he can still produce better than half of the league as a receiver, he deserves to at least get a mention.

Zach Ertz, 31

I’ve gone on record about how I believe Ertz is simply Jack Doyle with a lot of volume in the passing game. He’s a solid tight end and one that can work both in-line and from the slot. But he’s not a dynamic game-changer like those he’s often compared to.

But the Colts don’t have the luxury or talent in the tight end room to be picky. Ertz showed in 2021 he still has the knack for finding soft spots in the defense even if he’s extremely limited after the catch. Despite those limitations, Ertz still posted 74 receptions for 763 yards and five touchdowns.

Ertz would likely be a one-year rental in the event that Doyle retires. He knows Frank Reich’s offense well and it makes sense from a schematic standpoint as long as his price doesn’t get too high.

C.J. Uzomah, 29

Coming off of a Super Bowl appearance, Uzomah had plenty of flashes as the starting tight end in Joe Burrow’s offense. He’s not the best blocker but the effort is there and he’s not a liability in that phase of the game. His flashes as a receiver are likely going to get him paid.

Uzomah was streaky in the Bengals offense but his athleticism would be a welcome addition to the passing offense for the Colts. His receiving line of 49-493-5 was the best of his career in 2021.

Another likely one-year rental, there are worse options than Uzomah for the Colts.

O.J. Howard, 27

It never really came together for Howard, who was a first-round pick with the Buccaneers in 2017. Between a role that limited him mostly to blocking and a variety of injuries (including an Achilles), Howard hasn’t lived up to the draft capital.

But that’s right where the Colts step in. When a player’s value is lower than what it maybe should be, Chris Ballard loves taking a shot. Howard is one of those players. He has the athleticism and traits to be an all-around tight end. It just hasn’t come to fruition.

The Colts shouldn’t sign him to immediately be the unquestioned starter but he has the potential to reach that. At worst, Howard becomes a TE2 in the offense who helps out blocking in heavy packages.

Given his likely price on the market with the potential he has, Howard is one of the more realistic targets for the Colts.

Gerald Everett, 27

Everett found himself on this list last offseason when he left the Rams for the Seahawks. He again is set to hit the free agency market following an inconsistent season in Seattle’s passing game.

A solid athlete, Everett fits the mold of a flex tight end who would see most of his action in the passing game. The Colts wouldn’t ask him to do much blocking in the run game, but he would certainly add more talent to the room.

David Njoku, 25

Like the aforementioned Howard, it never came together for Njoku either. Drafted in the same round of the same year, Njoku never turned into the weapon the Browns hoped he would.

Even still, there is plenty of potential when it comes to Njoku’s game in a new city. His receiving potential is off the charts thanks to his size and athleticism. His 7.0 yards after catch per reception mark was the fourth-highest among tight ends with at least 31 targets in 2021, per Pro Football Focus.

Given his age, Njoku will have a robust market. That could keep the Colts out of the picture. But they should still pursue him given his talent and upside in the right offense.

