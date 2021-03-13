9 free-agent EDGE rushers the Ravens should be interested in

With the legal tampering period of free agency starting March 15, the Baltimore Ravens have a couple of voids they’ll likely be looking to fill. Though many fans have been focusing on the top wide receivers and centers expected to be available in free agency, finding some EDGE help is very much among the top priorities Baltimore will have this offseason as well.

The Ravens solidified that need after not using their franchise tag on either Yannick Ngakoue or Matthew Judon, pointing to both hitting free agency. When combined with Baltimore’s other pending free agents Tyus Bowser and Derek Wolfe, it’s clear the Ravens will need to make this their top priority of the offseason.

While it’s possible Baltimore could look to re-sign most or even all of their pending free-agent EDGE defenders, free agency is expected to see a wealth of talent at the position become available and potentially for cheap. Let’s take a look at the 9 free agents the Ravens could be most interested in:

Matthew Judon

Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Judon just finished his fifth season in Baltimore, playing last year on the franchise tag. The Ravens clearly love what he brings to the defense, especially his versatility in defensive coordinator Don Martindale's aggressive scheme. He's also earned love around the league, earning back-to-back Pro Bowl selections over the last two years. Despite finding success, there are a couple of different factors working against Judon getting a deal done to remain in Baltimore. Though Judon has denied reports he turned down a deal worth $16.5 million a year from the Ravens, the value isn't all that crazy and could be large enough to see Baltimore look elsewhere. Judon's value is a little unclear after a significant dip in sack totals, going from 9.5 in 2019 to just six in 2020. Judon also has a tendency to disappear for weeks at a time as a pass rusher, tending to pick up the bulk of his sacks when he's left unblocked as a result of Baltimore's blitz-heavy defensive scheme. If there are teams that believe Judon can be a double-digit sack player, he could get the big contract to fit. But after five years, Judon could just as easily be viewed as a middling pass rusher but a top all-around EDGE defender, limiting his value in free agency quite a bit. Baltimore loves continuity and could just be letting Judon hit free agency to determine his value. But it could also just be time to move on, taking the compensatory pick they'll get in return in exchange for finding a better value or a better pass rusher.

Story continues

Shaquil Barrett

AP Photo/John Amis

Barrett is the biggest name among free-agent EDGE defenders, coming off a Super Bowl run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It wouldn't be shocking to see Barrett earn the highest deal of free agency at the position, a very expensive proposition considering the Cardinals signed J.J. Watt for $28 million over two years. Barrett recorded eight sacks with two forced fumbles and 11 tackles for a loss last season. While these numbers may not jump off the page, sack totals were down across the board last season as offenses used quick passes to negate the pass rush. After posting 19.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and 19 tackles for a loss in 2019, Barrett is likely going to have plenty of suitors willing to discount last year's more limited production. If the Ravens are looking to upgrade at the position, Barrett could be the guy they're eyeing up. He's a productive pass rusher but he's also outstanding in run support and can drop back into coverage as a true 3-4 outside linebacker; all things Baltimore would need him to do to justify his cost.

Jadeveon Clowney

© George Walker IV / The Tennessean

Clowney was the unicorn of free agency last offseason, ultimately not signing until days before the regular season but drawing tons of interest along the way. Unfortunately, it's a move that didn't pan out for Clowney or the Tennessee Titans, seeing him post no sacks over just eight games before heading to injured reserve with a knee injury. Clowney has played for three separate teams over the last three seasons, posting just 12 sacks over the time. While he's been disruptive with 40 quarterback hits, and 89 pressures, Clowney's production is going in the wrong direction fast. Clowney and Judon are two peas in a pod this offseason. Neither has been an elite pass rusher and while they're both versatile all-around defenders, it could be hard to justify top dollar for a guy that hasn't hit double-digit sacks in a season yet. Then again, the position is so important, teams have been more than willing to pay big money and gamble on unlocking that potential. While the Ravens tried to pull off a multi-team trade to land Clowney last season, his awful production with the Titans might have changed their opinion on him. If it hasn't and the market for Clowney isn't nearly as large as last year, he could be a far cheaper option than Judon for Baltimore.

Yannick Ngakoue

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

It's going to be tough to peg down Ngakoue's actual value after a pretty down 2020 campaign. Split between the Minnesota Vikings and Ravens after getting traded twice last season, it might make sense to throw away Ngakoue's production in 2020 and base his value on previous years with the Jacksonville Jaguars. However, that could be the recipe for overpaying for a scheme-dependent pass rusher that's actually closer to what we saw last season than his best in Jacksonville. In four years with the Jaguars, Ngakoue combined for 37.5 sacks, including a career-high 12 sacks to go with a league-leading six forced fumbles in 2017. While Ngakoue was a strong addition to Baltimore's defense, he didn't quite live up to his previous production or promise, having just three sacks, three quarterback hits, and 13 pressures in a limited role over nine games. Like Judon, Ngakoue is going to be helped by J.J. Watt being snatched up already, limiting the number of top pass rushers available. There's a legitimate question as to whether Ngakoue garnered enough interest from the Ravens for them to pay him the top-dollar deal he's likely to earn from other teams willing to ignore last season's production. Unless the market for Ngakoue is far smaller than expected or free agency as a whole is undervalued this offseason due to the reduction in salary cap, Ngakoue might price himself out of Baltimore's interest quickly.

Everson Griffin

Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images

If the Ravens don't want to throw big money at Judon, Ngakoue, or Barrett; Griffin might be a suitable value option. The 11-year veteran played his first decade as a member of the Minnesota Vikings where he earned four Pro Bowl nominations. Griffin split his time between two teams in 2020, initially signing with the Dallas Cowboys before being traded to the Lions. Much like Ngakoue, it's fair to wonder if all the moving around impacted Griffin's production, seeing him hit just six sacks -- one of just two seasons over the last seven years he's posted fewer than eight sacks. Then again, at 33 years old, how much does Griffin have left in the tank? That's the tricky part of determining his value this offseason. Griffin appeared to have interest in returning to Minnesota soon after the season ended but sent out a couple of tweets criticizing Vikings starting quarterback Kirk Cousins. Despite Griffin issuing an apology and removing the tweets, it could put a dent in any potential reunion with the Twin Cities. At this point in his career, Griffin is more of a stop-gap solution, locker room leader, and mentor for other young pass rushers than a top guy himself. That could work for Baltimore, who could elect to address their pass-rushing concerns via the 2021 NFL draft rather than free agency.

Leonard Floyd

Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Floyd has an interesting story coming into this free agency period. His first four years couldn't have been more disappointing for the Chicago Bears, who drafted him ninth overall in 2016. Over four seasons in Chicago, Floyd combined for just 18.5 sacks and 44 quarterback hits -- far below what's expected of a top-10 pick. However, after getting released by the Bears last offseason, Floyd inked a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams and had a career year. He posted 10.5 sacks with 19 quarterback hits, and 30 pressures in 2020. The question every team has to ask themselves is how much of an impact does the Rams' dominant defensive line with Aaron Donald have on Floyd's production? While Baltimore has a pretty good defensive line of their own, plenty of players have looked like world-beaters with Donald only to falter on their own. It'll be interesting to see how one great season in Los Angeles will affect Floyd's market. If the Ravens had it in their mind to maintain the value of Judon and Ngakoue while saving a few million dollars during this tight salary cap, Floyd might not be a bad gamble with the momentum he has coming off his 2020 campaign.

Bud Dupree

Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

It would be a sweet steal for the Ravens if they could take the star rusher away from their greatest rival. It may just be a good fit as well. However, after posting 19.5 sacks in 27 regular-season games over the last two years and getting the franchise tag last season, Dupree is likely going to be expensive. Another hurdle Baltimore would have to overcome is that Dupree is coming off a season-ending knee injury suffered in December, which could limit him next season even if he returns for Week 1. While that might dissuade the team, the Ravens have seen what Dupree can do up close and they'd have to love his non-stop motor. Is that enough to overcome the potentially lower initial production and higher price tag though?

Haason Reddick

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

After playing out of position for three years as an inside linebacker, Arizona finally let Reddick return to his true position on the outside and his production exploded. Reddick combined for just 7.5 sacks over his first three years in the league before notching 12.5 sacks, 34 total pressures, 16 quarterback hits, and six forced fumbles in 2020 alone. While there's reason to be cautious about that jump in production, that's a pretty good reason to be optimistic it can continue. With a sea of great upper-tier talent on the market this offseason, Reddick could see his value plummet as teams decide to go for the sure thing. If that happens, it would be a typical Baltimore move to snatch him up for a steal.

Tyus Bowser

AP Photo/Terrance Williams

Another familiar face, Bowser might just be the best value among this group for Baltimore. He's flashed a bit as a pass rusher but his versatility is Bowser's real selling point. Bowser is able to rush the passer, set the edge, and drop back into coverage -- the three primary things the Ravens ask of their top outside linebackers. Unfortunately for Bowser and fortunately for Baltimore, that versatility could very well cap his value in free agency. He doesn't really excel at any one thing and his lack of starts over four years will undoubtedly cause other teams to be cautious on giving him a bigger contract. However, over the last two seasons Bowser has grabbed three interceptions, seven passes defensed, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery for a touchdown, seven sacks, and 58 combined tackles on less than half of the defensive snaps. With a larger role, Bowser could be in line for pretty good and consistent production. If Judon prices himself out of Baltimore's range or they just want to get the compensatory pick for him, Bowser could be the ideal fit under the Ravens' famous 80/20 rule (80% of the production at 20% of the value).

1

1

1

1