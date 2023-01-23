9 former Sooners heading to conference championships in the NFL

No program will boast more former players on the NFL’s conference championship weekend than the University of Oklahoma. There will be a total of nine former Sooners competing for a trip to Glendale, Arizona and Super Bowl LVI.

The program closest to OU in this regard is the University of Michigan with seven former players. The closest current Big 12 program to Oklahoma would be Texas Tech, which has three players. Future Big 12 member Cincinnati also has three.

While there seems to be some argument between Oklahoma and Alabama fans as to which school is allowed to claim Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, he did have a solid day against the New York Giants in the Divisional Round. Meanwhile, Joe Mixon rushed for over 100 yards and a touchdown for the Cincinnati Bengals against the Buffalo Bills.

Few of the remaining players have as much on the line as Hurts, who will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this postseason. A trip to the Super Bowl could lead to a very hefty pay day.

Let’s take a look at the former Sooners who will be vying for a Super Bowl berth.

Jalen Hurts, QB Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs the with football during the first quarter against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Lane Johnson, OT Philadelphia Eagles

Jan 21, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) celebrates his touchdown with offensive tackle Lane Johnson (65) during the second quarter against the New York Giants during an NFC divisional round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Tyrese Robinson, OT Philadelphia Eagles

Dec 7, 2019; Arlington, TX, USA; Oklahoma Sooner guard Tyrese Robinson (52) in action against the Baylor Bears in the 2019 Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Trent Williams, OT San Francisco 49ers

Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) celebrates after defeating the Dallas Cowboys 19-12 in a NFC divisional round game at Levi’s Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Joe Mixon, RB Cincinnati Bengals

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 22: Joe Mixon #28 of the Cincinnati Bengals runs the ball against Matt Milano #58 of the Buffalo Bills during the fourth quarter in the AFC Divisional Playoff game at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

Samaje Perine, RB Cincinnati Bengals

Bengals running back Samaje Perine tries to slip a tackle by Bills linebacker Matt Milano. JAMIE GERMANO / USA TODAY NETWORK

Blake Bell, TE Kansas City Chiefs

(Peter Aiken/Getty Images)

Blake Bell played nine snaps on offense, was targeted twice, and caught one pass for four yards in the Chiefs win over Jacksonville.

Orlando Brown Jr., OT Kansas City Chiefs

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Creed Humphrey, C Kansas City Chiefs

Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) prepares to snap the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers after a play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

