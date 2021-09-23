9 former Raiders among modern-era nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022

The list of modern-era nominees for the 2022 Hall of Fame class was released Wednesday. In total, there are 122 nominees. Of them are nine players who once suited up for the Raiders.

The nine Raiders legends are as follows: WR Andre Rison, G Steve Wisniewski, DT La’Roi Glover, DT Richard Seymour, DE Greg Townsend, DE Justin Tuck, DE Pat Swilling, CB Eric Allen, and CB Albert Lewis.

Richard Seymour was a finalist for the class of 2021. None are first-year eligible with all having been nominated several times before.

The list of Modern-Era nominees will be reduced to 25 Semifinalists in November and, from there, to 15 Finalists in January.

These modern-era finalists are in addition to Cliff Branch who is the lone finalist via the senior committee. Which almost always guarantees induction.

This year, Raiders greats Charles Woodson and Tom Flores both go the call. Woodson as a first-year eligible player and Flores via the senior committee.

