9 former Georgia players go in three-round mock draft, including No. 2 overall

Georgia set a school record in the 2021 NFL draft when it had nine players selected.

This year, Georgia is looking to shatter that number with potentially as many as 15 players selected.

USA TODAY’s Draft Wire expects Georgia to actually hit last year’s mark by the end of the third round of the 2022 NFL draft.

Here’s Draft Wire’s 2022 three-round NFL mock draft:

2. Detroit Lions | Georgia EDGE Travon Walker

Via Draft Wire:

If Hutchinson is off the board, things get complicated for the Lions. Walker, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Kyle Hamilton and even Malik Willis could all be in the mix here, making it likely the team would prefer to trade down. If they don’t, it wouldn’t be surprising for Walker’s rare athleticism and versatility to win the race for this pick.

14. Baltimore Ravens | Georgia DL Jordan Davis

Via Draft Wire:

This entire defensive front needs reloading, and what better way to start than dropping a massive mauler like Davis into the middle. An extremely rare athlete for his incredible size, Davis can destroy double-teams and completely shut down the run game, but will need to improve as an interior pass rusher.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Georgia DL Devonte Wyatt

Via Draft Wire:

After all the free agents the Bucs have been able to retain again this offseason, their most glaring need in the starting lineup comes along the defensive line, where Ndamukong Suh might not return. Wyatt would plug in immediately and give the Bucs explosiveness and interior pass-rushing ability they’ve been lacking.

35. New York Jets | Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

38. New York Jets (from CAR) | Georgia WR George Pickens

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Georgia S Lewis Cine

54. New England Patriots | Georgia LB Quay Walker

64. Denver Broncos (from LAR) | Georgia LB Channing Tindall

85. New England Patriots | Georgia OL Jamaree Salyer

