9 early Super Bowl storylines for Rams vs. Bengals

The Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals will need to wait two weeks to take the field again after winning their respective conferences on Sunday, getting extra time to prepare for each other in Super Bowl LVI.

In the next 13 days, there will be countless storylines discussed – from the coaching connections between Sean McVay and Zac Taylor to the sudden postseason success of Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow. But the narratives go beyond just those two.

Here are nine early storylines for the big game at SoFi Stadium on Feb. 13, where the Rams will officially be the visitors in their own stadium.

Sean McVay vs. Zac Taylor

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

For the next two weeks, you’ll be hearing about Sean McVay squaring off against his former assistant, Zac Taylor. Taylor was only with the Rams for two seasons as their assistant WRs coach in 2017 and QBs coach in 2018 before being hired as the Bengals’ head coach in 2019.

McVay remains friends with Taylor and the two are surely thrilled to be going up against each other in the Super Bowl, making this a fun storyline.

Oh, and it just so happens that they’re the two youngest coaches in the NFL. McVay is 36 and Taylor is 38, proving that experience doesn’t always yield success as a head coach. It’s the youngest head coaching matchup in Super Bowl history.

Whitworth facing his former team

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

How fitting is it that Andrew Whitworth could ride off into the sunset after facing his former team in Super Bowl LVI? Whitworth spent 11 seasons with the Bengals, was lowballed by them in free agency in 2017 and now has a chance to snatch a Super Bowl ring from them five years later.

He was a star with the Bengals, making the Pro Bowl three times, but he’s been just as good as a member of the Rams. At 40 years old with retirement on the horizon, there would be no better way for Whitworth to end his career.

Weddle chasing a ring after coming out of retirement

(AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Three weeks ago, Eric Weddle was enjoying retirement, playing pickup basketball games and coaching youth football. Now, he’s preparing for the first Super Bowl appearance of his career. He played every snap and led the Rams in tackling in their win over the 49ers on Sunday night, so he’s not just a backup who isn’t contributing. He’s become a key player with Jordan Fuller and Taylor Rapp out.

2nd Super Bowl matchup ever between two QBs drafted No. 1 overall

(AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Believe it or not, but it’s incredibly rare for two quarterbacks who were No. 1 picks to meet in the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford were both first overall picks in their respective drafts, and they’re just the second pair of such quarterbacks to meet in the Super Bowl.

The other instance was in Super Bowl 50 when Peyton Manning and Cam Newton squared off, which the Broncos won. Von Miller was the MVP of that game and is now playing for the Rams in Super Bowl LVI.

Stafford seeking validation, Burrow aiming for early greatness

Stafford and Burrow are at very different points in their careers. Stafford is in his 13th season, Burrow is in his second. Stafford has thrown for almost 50,000 yards, Burrow has 7,299. Stafford is trying to prove all of his doubters wrong by leading the Rams to a Super Bowl ring after going 0-3 in the playoffs with the Lions, while Burrow is seeking to win a championship in just his second season.

What ties the two together is that they’re the first pair of quarterbacks since 1999 to reach the Super Bowl with no playoff wins prior to their current postseason run. Stafford and Burrow were both winless in the playoffs before this year.

Burrow has plenty of time to build on his legacy, but Stafford is trying to make a late push for Hall of Fame consideration.

Donald trying to check final box

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Donald has very little left to accomplish in the NFL. He’s won Defensive Player of the Year three times, is a seven-time All-Pro and is destined for the Hall of Fame. But he’s still seeking a Super Bowl ring, which he failed to secure three years ago against the Patriots.

The only meaningful thing left for Donald to do on the field is win a Super Bowl. And he has a great chance to capture that elusive Lombardi Trophy this year.

Rams’ dominant D-line vs. Bengals’ O-line

(AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

The Rams’ defensive front is one of the best in football. The Bengals’ offensive line is one of the worst. Burrow was sacked nine times in the Bengals’ win over the Titans in the divisional round and he was taken down a league-high 51 times in the regular season.

Donald, Miller, Greg Gaines and Leonard Floyd shouldn’t have much trouble pressuring Burrow throughout the game, with the Rams’ defensive front having such a big advantage over Cincinnati’s pass protectors.

Miller trying to win a ring with 2nd team

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Miller has all but secured his spot in Canton as a future Hall of Famer. But if he’s able to win another ring, there will be no doubt about his legacy as one of the best pass rushers in NFL history.

It’s difficult enough to win a Super Bowl ring. It’s even harder to win two. But to secure a championship with two different teams, that’s incredible.

Rams reach Super Bowl again without one of their top receivers

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

When the Rams made a run all the way to Super Bowl LIII three years ago, they did so without Cooper Kupp. He suffered a torn ACL in November of that year, causing him to miss the rest of the season.

This time, it’s Robert Woods who suffered an eerily similar fate. He’s been out since tearing his ACL in November and was obviously ruled out for the remainder of the season. It’s unfortunate that both receivers have had to miss out on a Super Bowl appearance due to injury, but this is also a testament to the Rams’ ability to overcome significant losses.

