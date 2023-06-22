9 Eagles who should expect bigger roles, make significant impact in 2023

The Eagles will look a lot different when the team reconvenes at the NovaCare Complex for training camp.

Philadelphia’s roster has been retooled after adding nine new free agents, seven 2023 NFL draft picks, and nine undrafted free agents.

Howie Roseman has stockpiled a talented group of young players who are cheaper and more durable than their veteran alternatives.

With training camp a little over a month away, we’re looking at 10 Eagles who should expect bigger roles, and to make a more significant impact in 2023.

Covey had 33 punt returns and 10 kick returns for the Eagles last season, acting as the Eagles’ primary return man on the punt team and the second-leading kickoff returner.

Covey finished with over 500 yards between kick and punt returns and didn’t cost Philadelphia any games by putting the football on the ground.

A native of Provo, Utah, Covey earned five All-Pac-12 selections — four as a returner (first-team in 2018, 2020, 2021) and one as a receiver.

In 47 career games at Utah, Covey ranks in the top 10 all-time in career punt returns (second, 92), receptions (second, 184), all-purpose yards (third, 4,241), and receiving yards (sixth, 2,011).

With a full NFL offseason to get acclimated to the receiver position, the tiny wideout could find a role on offense in 2023.

Williams was a part of the Eagles’ deep rotation of tackles and defensive ends, improving from his rookie season.

Williams logged 4 sacks, 6 QB hits, and 9 TFLs, and was one of the only players at his position to earn such a stat line without starting a game.

That’ll change in 2023, even with the arrival of Jalen Carter.

The former Georgia All-American saw action in 13 games and made five starts during a promising rookie season.

Davis was dominant during the preseason but saw his momentum slowed by an ankle injury in Week 8.

The Eagles traded up to grab the defensive tackle, and he made plays logging 14 tackles, one quarterback pressure, and one pass defended with zero missed tackles.

Davis will surely be a starter in 2023 with more of an impact.

Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jurgens was Jason Kelce’s handpicked successor, but it’ll be on the future Hall of Fame center to decide when he’ll walk away.

Jurgens was dominant when pressed into action during the preseason and he’ll slide over to guard with Isaac Seumalo departing for Pittsburgh.

Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

The former Georgia All-American linebacker saw action in 17 regular season games, with most of his snaps on special teams.

Dean played with an edge and showed potential during the preseason and he’ll be a likely starter in 2023 with T.J. Edwards and Kyzir White departing.

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The former Oklahoma and SMU pass catcher saw action in 15 games, with two starts while Dallas Goedert was injured.

Calcaterra caught five passes for 81 yards as a rookie in an offense dominated by Goedert and other pass catchers.

Calcaterra has a relationship with Jalen Hurts from their time at Oklahoma and Philadelphia can especially dangerous on offense when multiple tight ends are in the lineup.

(Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The former Middle Tennesee State safety saw action in 10 games with four starts after making the Eagles’ 53-man roster as an undrafted free agent.

Blankenship finished with 34 tackles, two passes defended, and one interception in a talented secondary.

Blankenship has all the looks of a starter in 2023, but he’ll compete with Terrell Edmunds and Sydney Brown.

(AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

The former Alabama cornerback went undrafted but made enough of an impression to make the 53-man roster, and 11 appearances this season.

Jobe played 220 special teams snaps but finished with just one tackle.

Jobe has the pedigree and physicality to step into the rotation as a second-year player.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

After averaging just 24.1 during the regular season, Gainwell averaged 97.5 scrimmage yards against the Giants and 49ers, putting his dual-threat abilities on display.

The second-year running back from Memphis could get the keys to the NFL’s top rushing attack even after the team added Rashaad Penny and D’Andre Swift.

Regardless of what happensm Gainwell will his role increase as Philadelphia works to surround Jalen Hurts with elite talent.

