9 Eagles that could land a contract extension in 2022

It’s contract extension time for some players around the league and as the Eagles work to free up even more salary-cap space, extending some big named vets or ascending younger players can free up cash now, with a price to come later down the line.

Drafted players can’t be given extensions until after three seasons, meaning a few guys from 2018 and 2019 could be in line for new deals.

Four out of our nine projections from the last offseason landed new deals, with Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Josh Sweat, and Dallas Goedert all getting extensions.

We’ve highlighted 9 Eagles who could land contract extensions this offseason, heading into training camp and the 2022 regular season.

1. S Marcus Epps

(AP Photo/Derik Hamilton)

A talented and physical safety, Epps is one of the young players in the NFL to watch and Howie Roseman should lock him up for culture purposes alone.

The move wouldn’t save Philadelphia any salary-cap space.

2. CB Darius Slay

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Yes, Slay is over 30-years old, but he’s coming off a Pro Bowl and All-Pro type season. Plus a one or two-year extension would create or save the Eagles $12,304,000 in cap space.

3. DT Javon Hargrave

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Hargrave is over 30, but he’s coming off the best season of his career, and signing the talented defensive tackle to an extension could save Philadelphia $9,572,000.

4. G/C Isaac Seumalo

Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Seumalo is over 30, but he’s a stabilizing presence on the offensive line and would provide continuity and insurance in case Jason Kelce retires or suffers an injury.

Even if he’s a backup in 2022, Seumalo’s a must-have. Extending the guard would save the Eagles almost $4 million.

5. RB Miles Sanders

Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Miles Sanders (26) runs with the ball against the Washington Football Team during the second quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Story continues

We’ve previously projected a contract extension for Sanders and a guy that averages 5.0 yards per carry shouldn’t be allowed to become a free agent.

6. C Jason Kelce

(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The 36-year old Kelce is an All-Pro and still among the best centers in football. Kelce should be allowed to play until his play drops off.

7. G/T Jack Anderson

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

GM Howie Roseman reportedly loves Anderson, and the versatile guard-tackle is only 25-years old.

8. RT Lane Johnson

(AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.)

This is more about Johnson still being an All-Pro and Philadelphia saving cap space in the meantime.

Why fix something that’s not broken and Philadelphia would save $4 million by adding a year.

9. Brandon Graham

3. DE Brandon Graham:$17,928,000

Graham is going to retire an Eagle and Howie Roseman has already made it clear that he’d have a role in 2022. Adding a victory lap year for 2023 could allow Graham to go out in style while allowing the legendary defensive end to mentor Philadelphia’s 2022 first-round edge rusher and other players with potential.

1

1