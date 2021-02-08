9 deep-threat WRs Rams should target in free agency

Matthew Stafford will be the Rams’ quarterback in 2021 once the blockbuster trade between Los Angeles and Detroit becomes official on March 17, and he’s one of the more aggressive downfield passers in the NFL. On the contrary, the Rams were one of the most conservative offenses in 2020, lacking a true downfield passing game.

That should change next season, but the Rams shouldn’t rely on their current group of receivers to succeed as deep threats for Stafford. Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods operate best on underneath and intermediate routes, with the same applying to Van Jefferson, to some extent.

If the Rams want to open their offense up for Stafford, these nine wide receivers should be in consideration during free agency as vertical threats for Stafford in Los Angeles.

Marvin Jones Jr., Lions

Jones seems like the most natural fit for the Rams. He played with Matthew Stafford for the last five seasons, is reportedly interested in following him to Los Angeles and won’t break the bank like some of the other top receivers will in free agency. Jones has always been a deep threat, leading the league in yards per catch (18.0) in 2017. And although he topped out at 12.9 yards per catch in 2020, he still knows how to make big plays, especially with Stafford throwing him the ball. He scored nine touchdowns in three of his last four seasons and averaged 12.9 targeted air yards this past season, which was significantly higher than both Cooper Kupp (6.3) and Robert Woods (7.1), for comparison. Jones also brings a more physical presence in the red zone, too, which the Rams currently lack.

Kalif Raymond, Titans

(AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Raymond isn't going to wow anyone with his stats, but he’s a burner with 4.3 speed and the ability to stretch the field vertically. This past season with the Titans, he caught nine passes for 187 yards with a long of 61 yards. He has yet to carve out a big role with a team in the NFL, but the Rams don’t need a receiver who will play 90% of the snaps. Raymond would be a cheap option in free agency and also provide flexibility as a return specialist he returned 23 punts for 208 yards. He seems like a perfect, affordable wide receiver target for the Rams, who could also use help on special teams.

Story continues

Nelson Agholor, Raiders

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Agholor will be one of the more expensive wideouts on this list after a career year in 2020. He caught 48 passes for 896 yards, averaging a whopping 18.7 yards per catch. He ranked sixth in targeted air yards (15.3), so he was clearly a deep threat in the Raiders’ offense. Though he doesn’t have the best hands, often suffering from drops, Agholor has 4.4 speed and knows how to run crisp routes to set defensive backs up for deep shots. He’ll be 28 in May, so he’s not yet on the other side of 30, making him a good multi-year option for the Rams. He could push $10 million per year in free agency, which would probably put him out of the Rams’ price range. But if he wants to return to Southern California where he played his college, ball, the Rams should be open to it.

Breshad Perriman, Jets

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s safe to say Perriman hasn’t lived up to his billing as a former first-round pick, but he still brings value as a deep threat. He’s averaged at least 16.8 yards per catch in each of the last three years and is a certified blazer after running a 4.25 in the 40-yard dash. The fact that Perriman was productive in the Jets offense in 2020 is a sign that he could carve out a role for the Rams, especially after seeing what he did in 2019 with a gunslinger like Jameis Winston throwing him passes (36 catches, 645 yards and six TDs). As another reasonably priced free agent, Perriman should be on the Rams’ radar as they search to create more explosive plays on offense.

John Ross, Bengals

Ross has been a bust in every sense of the word after being the ninth overall pick in 2017. Injuries and a lack of playing time have both limited him with the Bengals, but he at least showed flashes of being a productive player in 2019. That year, he caught 28 passes for 506 yards and three touchdowns, ranking ninth in the NFL with an averaged targeted air yards of 14.9. He’s as fast as wide receivers come, running a combine-record 4.22 in the 40-yard dash four years ago. Ross can take the top off of a defense like few players can, he just needs to improve as a complete wide receiver rather than just a guy who can run extremely fast. He’s worth a one-year flyer for the Rams.

Damiere Byrd, Patriots

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Byrd is on the smaller side at just 5-foot-9, but he sure can fly. He ran a 4.28 at his pro day at South Carolina and although he hasn’t been wildly successful in the NFL, he did have a career-high 604 yards and 47 receptions last season in New England – and that was with Cam Newton throwing him passes. Byrd isn't Tyreek Hill and shouldn’t be expected to win downfield the way Hill does, but he can still be an effective player and he just turned 28. With another one-year contract likely on the horizon, the Rams should keep an eye on Byrd ahead of free agency.

Rashard Higgins, Browns

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Higgins isn't a burner like some of the other wideouts on this list. He only ran a 4.64 in the 40 at the combine, though he did improve that number at his pro day with a 4.54. Last season with the Browns, he averaged 16.2 yards per catch (37 catches, 599 yards) and scored four touchdowns, building a strong connection with Baker Mayfield as the Browns’ big-play threat. His average of 14.4 targeted air yards in 2020 ranked 11th in the NFL, which shows how often Mayfield trusted him to win on downfield throws. Stafford seems to like big-bodied wide receivers who can win jump balls (Jones, Kenny Golladay) and Higgins would fit the bill for the Rams.

A.J. Green, Bengals

Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Let’s get one thing straight: Green is well past his prime. He’ll be 33 when the season begins, is coming off the worst campaign of his career (47 catches, 523 yards and two touchdowns) and injuries remain a concern for the veteran. However, he is 6-foot-4, can make plays downfield and doesn’t need to be a No. 1 receiver anymore – or at least, he shouldn’t be relied on to operate as the top weapon offensively. The Rams wouldn’t give him a chance to get the lion’s share of targets, but he could still have the opportunity to carve out a role in a creative offense designed by McVay. Green was averaging 5.1 receptions and 77.1 yards per game in 2018, playing nine games that year, and although that was a long time ago, he still showed he has some gas left in the tank. Few players need a change of scenery more than Green and with an average targeted air yards of 13.9, he’s still viewed as a downfield target.

Marvin Hall, Browns

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Hall spent the first 11 games of the season with the Lions before surprisingly being cut despite averaging 17.1 yards per catch as the team’s deep threat. He reportedly ran a 4.28 in the 40 at his pro day and his speed is evident when watching him play. As a cheaper option similar to Raymond and Byrd, Hall should be on the Rams’ list of potential free-agent targets as a former teammate of Stafford’s. He’s not the biggest wideout (5-foot-10), but Hall can still win when targeted down the field – and Stafford did that fairly often when the two were together in Detroit.

1

1