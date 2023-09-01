9 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 9 for Chicago

The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 9 days away.

From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.

No. 9 is currently worn by safety Jaquan Brisker, who’s looking to prove himself in a contract year Other players to wear the number include Jim McMahon and Robbie Gould.

With 9 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 9 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):

S Jaquan Brisker: 2022-present

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

QB Nick Foles: 2020-21

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

QB David Fales: 2016

Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

K Robbie Gould: 2005-15

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

QB Chad Hutchinson: 2004

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

QB Shane Matthews: 1996-2001

Jonathan Daniel/Allsport

QB Jim McMahon: 1982-88

USA Today Sports

K John Roveto: 1981

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB Virgil Carter: 1976

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB Billy Wade: 1961-66

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB Bob Williams: 1951-55

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

C Dick Flanagan: 1948-50

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

FB Bill Osmanski: 1939-47

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

FB John Bettridge: 1937

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB/HB Ray Buivid: 1937-38

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

RB Paul Franklin: 1931-33

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

QB/RB Walt Homer: 1929-30

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

FB/HB/QB Johnny Bryan: 1927

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

E Cliff Lemon: 1926

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

FB Buck White: 1925

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire