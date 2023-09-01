9 days till Bears season opener: Every player to wear No. 9 for Chicago
The Chicago Bears will kick off their 2023 regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sept. 10, which is now 9 days away.
From now until the start of the season, we’ll be counting down each day by revisiting the players who have worn that specific jersey number.
No. 9 is currently worn by safety Jaquan Brisker, who’s looking to prove himself in a contract year Other players to wear the number include Jim McMahon and Robbie Gould.
With 9 days until kickoff, here’s a look at every player to ever wear No. 9 for the Bears (via Pro Football Reference):
S Jaquan Brisker: 2022-present
QB Nick Foles: 2020-21
QB David Fales: 2016
K Robbie Gould: 2005-15
QB Chad Hutchinson: 2004
QB Shane Matthews: 1996-2001
QB Jim McMahon: 1982-88
K John Roveto: 1981
QB Virgil Carter: 1976
QB Billy Wade: 1961-66
QB Bob Williams: 1951-55
C Dick Flanagan: 1948-50
FB Bill Osmanski: 1939-47
FB John Bettridge: 1937
QB/HB Ray Buivid: 1937-38
RB Paul Franklin: 1931-33
QB/RB Walt Homer: 1929-30
FB/HB/QB Johnny Bryan: 1927
E Cliff Lemon: 1926
FB Buck White: 1925
[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=103]