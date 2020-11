The Rams were upset by the Miami Dolphins on Sunday afternoon in a game that’s hard for anyone in L.A. to wrap their heads around. Despite controlling the game throughout the afternoon with more than triple the yardage and almost 13 more minutes of possession, the Rams still lost 28-17.

It was a game that was filled with hard-to-believe statistics, some of which came close to making NFL history.

Here are nine of the craziest stats to come out of this loss by the Rams.