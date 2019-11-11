The 9 craziest things that happened in Week 11 of the college football season

The game of the week, neigh, the century took place on Saturday in Tuscaloosa between Alabama and LSU and it did not disappoint. College football, however, is about so much more than just the biggest game of the week.

Here are the nine craziest things that happened in Week 11 of the college football season.

LSU finally beat Alabama

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Alabama had not lost at home in the last 31 games and had not lost to LSU for eight straight. That all came to an end on Saturday with LSU's 46-41 win over the Crimson Tide. It looked like we were headed for a blowout in the first half when the Tigers took a 33-13 lead into halftime, but Nick Saban doesn't get blown out so of course Alabama rallied to keep things close and likely keep their playoff hopes alive.

But all of that will be discussed ad nauseam in the coming weeks. This is LSU's moment as Ed Orgeron let everyone know (WARNING: this link contains the tyep of language you would expect from a football locker room).

Minnesota stays undefeated by beating an actual good team

Let's look at the first four games of Minnesota's schedule this season:

28-21 win over South Dakota State

38-35 win over Fresno State

35-32 win over Georgia Southern

38-31 win over Purdue

Somehow, this team is still undefeated. Credit head coach P.J. Fleck as obviously Minnesota has improved as the season has gone along. Now the Golden Gophers are 9-0 after beating No. 4 Penn State in a game in which they never trailed. If Minnesota beats Iowa next week, then it may be time to talk to your kids about an undefeated Minnesota.

Baylor-TCU score no touchdowns in regulation

Story continues

Baylor improved to 9-0 on the season with a 29-23 win over TCU despite not scoring a touchdown for 60 minutes. The Bears were shutout in the first half, the Horned Frogs were shutout in the second. Both teams kicked three field goals to tie the game at 9 and force overtime. The game went to triple overtime as Baylor scored three touchdowns and TCU scored two. Ironically, neither team was forced into taking a field goal in overtime.

Ohio State breaks out a trick play against...Maryland?

Already up 14-0 in the first quarter, Ohio State dialed up an onside kick which they ran to perfection.

Just Ohio State executing a flawless onside kick while up 14-0 on Maryland.pic.twitter.com/6qi3GdLw07 — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 9, 2019

It was a beautiful play made possible by flawless execution and some great scouting to notice that hole in Maryland's coverage.

But was this really an opponent in which Ohio State needed to empty its bag of tricks against? No. No it was not.

Yes, the Terps hung tough with Ohio State last year, but it was very clear in the first quarter that this year was going to be different and that the runaway freight train that is the Buckeyes was going to crush Maryland.

The Buckeyes won this game by 59 points. They didn't need to show off a trick play for all of their upcoming opponents to now plan for.

Maryland commit decommits during Maryland beatdown

Three-star offensive line prospect Jordan White committed to Maryland in March. He decommitted on Saturday.

With all do respect to whom it may concern, my family and I believe that it is in my best interest to Open Up My Recruitment Process and Decommit from The University of Maryland to make sure that I am making the best decision for myself and my future.



No further questions please



— Jordan White 5️⃣3️⃣ (@lil_jojo19) November 9, 2019

I don't know why White decommitted, how long he had been thinking about this or why he chose that moment to announce that he was decommitting. What I do know is that the Tweet happened to come during the Maryland-Ohio State game, a game in which the Terps were getting taken to the woodshed. Read into that what you will

Illinois pulls off another crazy win beating Michigan State after Dantonio gets dreaded vote of confidence

If I was an AD, I would never publicly express any confidence in any coach ever. Nothing good can come of it.

Michigan State athletic director Bill Beekman told the Lansing State Journal on Friday that replacing head coach Mark Dantonio "is not even a discussion." The next day, the Spartans blew a 28-3 lead to lose to Illinois at home.

It should be said that any team that wears this monstrosity as the Spartans did Saturday, deserves to lose:

They did not wear the neon pants and went with the dark green instead, which certainly helped, but these are still total garbage.

Clemson gets bored

Let's be real, Clemson is the only good team in the ACC at this point. That's just a sad fact. After beating Texas A&M on Sept. 7, their schedule is pretty close to just one long bye into the ACC Championship Game. No one wants to admit it, but they're bored so Dabo Swinney is livening some things up.

In another meaningless game on Saturday, the Tigers drubbed NC State 55-10, but starting guard John Simpson scored one of the Tigers' touchdowns, lining up at running back for a 2nd-and-goal opportunity on NC State's 1.

On Clemson's final touchdown of the game, James Skalski lined up to take the extra point. Why is that significant? Because Skalski is a starting linebacker. He missed the extra point. These are the kinds of things you do when you know your team is bored with the season.

No word yet on how the selection committee will respond to Clemson winning by only 45 instead of 46.

Arkansas loses to Arkansas transfer quarterback

Arkansas is 2-8 and has not won an SEC game since Oct. 2017. How could things get any worse for an Arkansas team that is 2-8 without an SEC win since Oct. 2017? That eighth loss this season came in a blowout against Western Kentucky on Saturday. It can't possibly get worse than that for an Arkansas team that is 2-8 without an SEC win since Oct. 2017 and that was blown out by Western Kentucky on Saturday, could it? Oh, yes it could as WKU quarterback Ty Storey is actually an Arkansas transfer who left after losing his starting job in 2018. He scored three total touchdowns against the Razorbacks with 213 passing yards and 77 rushing yards.

Pac-12 refs award penalty to wrong team

Pac-12 refs get a bad rap because they are terrible. Just in case you didn't know that, the conference confirmed as much on Sunday suspending a referee for what it called a "Mechanics Error." In reality the referee called a penalty on the wrong team.

Pac-12 blew a call in a bad way on Saturday in the Cal-WSU game. It has suspended an official for one game. pic.twitter.com/PPRh83SDCE — John Canzano (@johncanzanobft) November 11, 2019

The 9 craziest things that happened in Week 11 of the college football season originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington