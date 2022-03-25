9 Cowboys who will have much bigger roles in 2022

The Dallas Cowboys will look different in 2022, and that’s no change from any other year. There’s a litany of stars who remain year to year, but as is the case with every NFL club, there’s still plenty of turnover. The hand wringing from the fanbase this offseason is about the one that got away. Owner Jerry Jones always prides himself on not losing a player they really wanted to keep, but that happened with defensive end Randy Gregory, who had been with the organization since 2015. Combined with not signing any big-name external free agents, yet again, and the Cowboys’ changes seem destined to be about playing time, not new faces.

So just who stands to see an increase in their portfolio this coming season? Clearly the coming draft picks will have their shot to carve out a major role. But besides them, here’s a look at a handful of guys who, barring injury, should flaunt a much bigger profile for Dallas.

Defensive end Dorance Armstrong, Jr.

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Micah Parsons is the Cowboys’ best pass rusher, but he plays a unique unicorn role so we won’t include him in the edge discussion. Among edges, Randy Gregory hit the QB 20 times (six sacks, 14 hits), the most on the team, over his 12 games. Next was Armstrong, who hit the QB 12 times (5 sacks including two half sacks, 6 hits).

Armstrong will have a chance to improve on those numbers with Gregory now in Denver. Yes the team is keen on a rotation and added Dante Fowler. Yes, the team could draft an edge player earlywhich would throw a monkey wrench in this prediction, but Dallas didn’t award him a $6 million AAV contract to not take on a bigger role.

Safety Malik Hooker

(AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Now 18 months removed from an achilles tear, things are looking as promising for Hooker as they have in a long time. The former first-round pick of the Colts out of Ohio State has had a career riddled with injury, but his ability has never really been questioned. Last year he was one of three safeties signed along with Damontae Kazee and Jayron Kearse. Kazee isn’t back as of this, so Hooker’s new $4 million a year deal appears to be solid starter money. His ceiling as a player is that of a top-tier centerfielder though, so if he lives up to that Pro Bowl potential, Dallas has a steal.

Hooker played 446 defensive snaps last season, just 38.8% of the Cowboys’ defensive snaps. He’s maxed out about 900 before in a season where he missed multiple games, so there could be much more of his stellar play in his future.

Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

It’s time. The writing was on the wall as soon as he fell to the No. 17 pick in the 2020 draft, Lamb was going to replace Amari Cooper as Dallas’ No. 1 receiver. Sure, the club would’ve loved to keep both, but since signing his $100 million contract March 2020, Cooper’s production dropped from being a top-seven WR to a top-26 receiver. So he’s gone and Lamb ascends.

Capable of playing all three receiver roles as well as having functionality out of the backfield, expect Lamb to shine as a 10-target guy moving forward.

He’s averaged 7.2 targets over his first two seasons and has 2,037 yards and 11 touchdowns. At 10 targets a game, he could be looking at a 1,400 receiving yard season.

Cornerback Kelvin Joseph

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Joseph would’ve likely had a bigger role in 2020 as a rookie if he didn’t injure his groin at the end of the preseason. He didn’t play until Week 8 and by then Anthony Brown was having his best season as a pro (albeit still overrated by many according to our ANY/CS metrics). Brown is entering the final year of his deal though and Joseph’s play down the stretch where he saw extensive action in two of the final three regular season games should have inspired confidence.

An insanely good open field tackler, Joseph shows a tenacity to his defense that should compliment Trevon Diggs well. He saw just 165 defense snaps last season, but if he takes the starting job from Brown, he would top 1,000 snaps if healthy.

Right tackle Terence Steele

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Welcome to expectations, young sir. Steele was a UDFA thrown into the fire in 2020 and Joe Philbin and Mike McCarthy refused to take him out of the lineup in a lost season, instead getting him real NFL experience. That appeared to pay off in 2021 when La’el Collins was suspended from Week 2 through Week 6. Steele took back over as the starter and didn’t look back.

The offense simply functioned at a much higher clip with him in the lineup than when Collins was in there, leading to Collins’ release this offseason. Now Steele is the entrenched starter. So while his snap percentage will grow from not being left on the sideline for 3 different games last year, the big jump here is that he’s going to be expected to play well.

A Year 3 jump is paramount to Dallas’ plans to be competitive.

RB Tony Pollard

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

No one on the outside can explain what happened and those who know aren’t talking. Dallas seemingly realized what they had in a combination of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard making it on the field at the same time through the first several games of the season. But when Elliott hurt his knee, the creativity stopped.

Pollard himself had an injured foot later in the year, but healthy the offense should resemble what it looked like to start the season.

Over the first six games, Pollard lined up for 26 snaps in the slot or out wide. He lined up there just 25 times over the rest of the regular season. He saw just 373 snaps on offense.

Entering his contract year, Pollard would love a bump in usage to be able to earn that bag, and Kellen Moore needs to save his job by doing so.

Defenive tackle Osa Odighizuwa

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

The rookie third rounder had a strong start to his season, but tailed off towards the end. The Pac-12 had a shortened COVID season in 2020, so Odighizuwa played just seven games and that’s about when the rookie wall kicked in for him in Dallas.

He had 22 pressures through the first seven games of the season, and just 16 through the final 10 including the wild-card round. That was partly due to the return of Neville Gallimore from injury, but there should still be a huge second-year jump for the UCLA product in snaps.

DT Neville Gallimore

Neville Gallimore Cowboys

(AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

Speaking of the Jamaican Canadian, Gallimore’s elbow injury was gruesome, but he made his way back to the lineup in Week 14. With a full offseason to strengthen the arm, one would assume he’s going to be an integral rotation piece for Dan Quinn after seeing just 164 regular-season defensive snaps.

Gallimore plays both 1-tech and 3-tech for Dallas, so his usage may depend on whether or not Dallas invests in a big body or if Quinton Bohanna develops, another player with a shot to see increased playing time.

WR Michael Gallup

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

What a bummer of a season for Gallup. Injures his calf in Week 1 and misses the first half of the season. He never really found a rhythm in the offense once he returned, finishing with a career-low 12.7 yards per reception. He averaged 15.6 prior to 2021. Then his late-season ACL tear was the cherry on top of a disappointing campaign.

Will he be ready by the start of the regular season? How much time will he need to return to full speed? A month? A full season? He’s the wild-card of the equation. Dallas will likely go get a receiver high in the draft but if Gallup can get the Cowboys 800-900 snaps, up from 498 last season, his numbers should see a big bump as well.

