9 Colts to watch vs. Bills in preseason opener

The Indianapolis Colts kick off the preseason with a matchup against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday afternoon at Highmark Stadium.

As the Colts prepare to get their starting units ready for Week 1 of the regular season, they will be doing so against a Bills team that isn’t expected to play starting quarterback Josh Allen.

That doesn’t mean much to the Colts, who have several players looking to come hot out of the gates during the preseason opener.

Here are nine Colts players to watch in the preseason opener against the Bills:

QB Matt Ryan

Of course, the new quarterback is a player to watch. Ryan is expected to play roughly a quarter of the game depending on the flow, which means we likely get to see two drives from the starting offense. How Ryan commands the huddle and line of scrimmage will be something to watch as will be the chemistry he has with his new receivers.

TE Andrew Ogletree

One of the biggest stars of training camp has truly made a name for himself. While there are players every year who have strong showings in training camp and during preseason games only to flame out during the regular season, we have to observe what’s happening at the moment. History says Ogletree may not be much of a factor during his rookie season, but that doesn’t mean he won’t step up in a tight end room that needs playmakers.

LT Matt Pryor

The Colts are giving Pryor every chance to earn the starting left tackle job and even though he has some competition, it has been his job to lose throughout the first two weeks of training camp. Saturday will be our first glimpse at Pryor working with the first-team offensive line.

WR Keke Coutee

The first-four spots on the wide receiver depth chart are locked in, and it appears Coutee has the leg up on the competition for the fifth spot in the room. He’s been a reliable target in camp and even saw some work with the first-team offense when Parris Campbell was out with a tight hamstring.

LT Bernhard Raimann

The other side of the left tackle coin is the third-round pick in Raimann. Working exclusively on the second-team offense, the rookie hasn’t gained any ground in the competition for the starting left tackle spot. However, this is where he can begin to close the gap in the battle, and this will be our first sight at him working in game action.

DE Ben Banogu

Entering the first preseason game, Banogu is the main backup to Yannick Ngakoue at the LEO position. That’s encouraging considering the start to his career under former defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus. Banogu is a much better fit for Gus Bradley’s scheme, but he has to prove it on the field. Saturday afternoon is when he can start that endeavor.

DL Dayo Odeyingbo

Getting to work in the first training camp of his career, Odeyingbo hasn’t been lighting the world on fire. However, he’s been steadily improving each day and showing that he belongs in the main rotation along the defensive line. The second-year pass rush is a major X-factor for the defense and we’ll get a good look at him Saturday afternoon.

CB Tony Brown

The battle for the fifth spot in the cornerback room could go to several players. Entering Saturday’s preseason opener, it appears Brown has the lead for that role. He has the speed and versatility to thrive in the slot, and he’s flashed plenty throughout training camp. Now, he needs to continue doing that when the lights come on.

S Nick Cross

The rookie safety has been battling with veteran Rodney McLeod on the first-team defense for the starting spot at strong safety. Though he’s not even 21 years old, Cross has been flashing premier upside to be a major factor in Gus Bradley’s defense.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire