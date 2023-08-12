9 Colts to watch in preseason opener vs. Bills

The Indianapolis Colts officially commence the preseason with a matchup Saturday afternoon against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium.

There will be plenty of storylines to keep an eye on in regard to both sides of the ball, and almost everyone will have their eyes on rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson, who is making the start in his debut.

Though we shouldn’t overreact to the preseason, there are certain players we should keep an eye on. Whether they’re competing for a roster spot or looking to carve out a bigger role, there will be plenty to watch on Saturday.

Here are nine Colts to watch in the preseason opener against the Bills:

QB Anthony Richardson

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

All eyes will be on the rookie quarterback as he makes his starting debut for the Colts. He’s expected to play roughly a quarter of the game with the starters while other players will be mixed in. The No. 4 overall pick should be judged more than just his stat line considering the reps are the important part. Mistakes are bound to happen, but the focus should be on how Richardson can limit those mistakes while showing a command of the huddle and the line of scrimmage.

RB Evan Hull

Mykal McEldowney-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts have a pretty depleted backfield at the moment. Jonathan Taylor is away from the team getting treatment on his ankle while currently in a contract dispute. Zack Moss broke his forearm and is expected to miss the preseason. Deon Jackson missed this week due to a quad injury, and now Zavier Scott and Kenyan Drake may be dealing with injuries as well. The rookie back in Hull should get plenty of run in the opener.

WR Mike Strachan

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

After a quiet spring, it seems Strachan has been building some momentum at training camp. The wide receiver position has plenty of names battling for the final spot in the room, but Strachan can begin to gain some separation with a strong showing in the opener.

OT Bernhard Raimann

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

The entire offensive line as a whole will be one to watch, but Raimann is a popular breakout candidate entering his second season. He showed plenty of promise down the stretch of the 2022 campaign, and he added some weight to his frame in order to help against power rushers.

OT Blake Freeland

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

It’s unlikely we see starting right tackle Braden Smith play Saturday due to a knee injury, which means the rookie in Freeland is expected to get the start. A fourth-round pick in the 2023 draft, Freeland is likely the team’s swing tackle going into the season. He’ll have a chance to prove his worth with a likely start on Saturday if Smith is out.

DE Genard Avery

AP Photo/Daniel Kucin Jr.

Though Avery was a late addition to the roster, signing during the month of June, he’s had some impressive moments during camp. It’s not an easy room to carve out a role in considering the depth of talent at defensive end, but Avery could be a sleeper to watch this preseason.

LB Segun Olubi

Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

The linebacker room will be an interesting position to watch during the preseason because there’s a chance only five are kept on the active roster. If they go to six, though, Olubi should be in line for that role. He’s an intriguing depth linebacker and special teamer, and he’s made some physical plays throughout camp.

CB Darrell Baker Jr.

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

One of the surprising storylines that began during the spring was Baker Jr. working with the starters. That narrative has held true through the majority of training camp with Baker Jr. working as one of the starting boundary corners. He’ll have a chance to solidify that role with a strong preseason opener.

S Nick Cross

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

Due to a hamstring injury that has sidelined Julian Blackmon for the entirety of camp thus far, the second-year safety in Nick Cross has been taking all of the starting reps at strong safety. The 2022 third-round pick needs to show he’s made improvements after a disappointing rookie campaign.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire