Here are the 9 coaches and executives who left the Rams this offseason

It’s only February but the Los Angeles Rams have already suffered some major losses this offseason. Thus far, Sean McVay has lost seven assistant coaches and Les Snead has seen two key members of the front office depart for other opportunities elsewhere.

It’s a massive number of departures for a team that didn’t change its head coach or general manager, leaving a lot of voids for the team to fill. The biggest losses were Brandon Staley and Brad Holmes, who went on to head-coaching and general manager jobs, respectively.

Below is the full list of the nine coaches and assistants who have left the Rams this offseason.

Brandon Staley, defensive coordinator

New job: Chargers head coach Staley was with the Rams for just one season, spending 2020 as the team’s defensive coordinator after being an outside linebackers coach with Vic Fangio in Denver. The Rams had the No. 1 defense in the NFL last season, which is a testament to the scheme Staley designed his coaching on that side of the ball. The Rams have replaced him with Raheem Morris, who was formerly the Falcons’ defensive coordinator and interim head coach.

Joe Barry, LBs coach

New job: Packers defensive coordinator Barry followed McVay from Washington to the Rams in 2017. He was Washington’s defensive coordinator for two years on the same staff as McVay and joined the Rams as their linebackers coach and assistant head coach. Initially this offseason, Barry was poised to join the Chargers as their linebackers coach and defensive pass game coordinator, but the Packers swooped in and gave him a promotion to defensive coordinator.

Aubrey Pleasant, CBs coach

New job: Lions secondary coach Pleasant was another coach who came to the Rams from Washington when McVay left. He spent the last four years as the Rams’ cornerbacks coach, working with the likes of Trumaine Johnson, Aqib Talib, Marcus Peters, Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill and Darious Williams. He followed Brad Holmes to the Lions, joining Dan Campbell’s coaching staff as the secondary coach – a promotion from the job he held in Los Angeles.

Shane Waldron, pass game coordinator

New job: Seahawks offensive coordinator Waldron had a lot of different roles in his four years with the Rams after coaching on the same staff as McVay in Washington. In 2017, he was the tight ends coach. The following year, he was promoted to pass game coordinator. In 2019, he added the role of quarterbacks coach to go along with pass game coordinator. Then last season, he was only the pass game coordinator as Kevin O’Connell took over coaching the QBs. This will be his first role as an offensive coordinator, staying in the NFC West by joining Pete Carroll’s staff in Seattle.

Andy Dickerson, assistant OL coach

New job: Seahawks run game coordinator After Waldron was hired by the Seahawks, Dickerson quickly joined him. He’ll be the team’s run game coordinator after spending nine years with the Rams, starting in 2012 as the assistant offensive line coach – a job he held up until 2020.

Liam Coen, assistant QBs coach

New job: Kentucky offensive coordinator Coen was hired by McVay in 2018 to be the team’s assistant wide receivers coach, which he held for two years. In 2020, he shifted to a new role as the assistant QBs coach, working alongside O’Connell to develop Jared Goff and John Wolford. Coen now heads back to the collegiate ranks after three years in the NFL. Prior to the Rams, he worked at various schools between 2010 and 2017.

Aaron Kromer, OL coach/run game coordinator

New job: TBD Kromer’s departure comes as a shock because it seems to be a mutual parting of ways. Kromer didn’t land a new job with another team, which makes this split a curious one. Widely regarded as one of the best offensive line coaches in the league, Kromer spent the last four years with the Rams after previously coaching the Bills offensive line from 2015-2016. The Rams’ offensive line was up and down under his watch, but there was far more good than there was bad. It was one of the best units in the NFL in 2017 and 2018.

Brad Holmes, director of college scouting

New job: Lions general manager Holmes spent his entire career in the Rams’ front office prior to landing his new gig as the Lions’ general manager – a role he couldn’t turn down. He started out as a public relations intern in 2003 and a scouting assistant before rising the scouting ranks through the 2012 season. In 2013, he was promoted to director of college scouting, which he held until 2020. Holmes’ first move as Lions GM was to trade Matthew Stafford for Jared Goff, grabbing three draft picks from the Rams in the process – including two first-rounders.

Ray Agnew, director of pro personnel

New job: Lions assistant GM Agnew followed Holmes from L.A. to Detroit and will work as the assistant GM for the Lions. Agnew played three seasons for the Rams from 1998-2000 and started out as an executive in Los Angeles as the team’s director of pro personnel in 2017. He was in that role for four years under Les Snead before joining the Lions this offseason.

