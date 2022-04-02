9 Cardinals free agents remain unsigned – will any be back in 2022?

The Arizona Cardinals entered the offseason with 21 players who became unrestricted free agents. They released three others. The three they released have all signed elsewhere. They re-signed nine of their own players. Four have gone to other teams.

That leaves nine players from last season who remain unsigned.

Could any of them return to the Cardinals in 2022?

WR A.J. Green

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Green most certainly could return. There is reported interest in bringing him back and head coach Kliff Kingsbury sounds like a man who would like Green on the roster.

If I had to guess which player was the next for them to re-sign, it would be Green.

TE Demetrius Harris

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

With Zach Ertz and Maxx Williams both re-signing, Harris’ return seems unlikely. He has always been a No. 2 tight end.

TE Darrell Daniels

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Daniels could return. The Cardinals have a few younger tight ends on the roster, but Kingsbury likes Daniels’ speed and he has played a significant role on special teams the last couple of season. Daniels as the team’s TE3 is ideal.

DL Jack Crawford

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

He spent all last season on injured reserve and was signed as a late addition last year in training camp. I would not expect him to be brought back.

DL Corey Peters

(AP Photo/Brian Blanco)

Peters was a late signing last offseason but he was coming off a bad knee injury. If he were to play somewhere, it probably would be back on the Cardinals. He turns 34 later this year.

The Cardinals probably need a veteran interior defender. Depending on how the draft and the rest of free agency play out, Peters could return for his eighth season with the team.

CB Robert Alford

(AP Photo/David Richard)

Before the pectoral injury that ended his season in December, Alford was the Cardinals’ best and most consistent cornerback.

He came for a visit recently but there was no contract, at least so far.

Alford is a realistic possible re-signing. He knows the defense and can play at a high level if needed. I argue the Cardinals need a veteran starting-caliber player at cornerback on the roster because the trio of Byron Murphy, Marco Wilson and Jeff Gladney carries question marks. If Alford is holding out for a starting job, I understand, but he would be perfect on the roster now.

CB Antonio Hamilton

Hamilton was a nice addition last season. He was signed to the practice squad before the season began and then was signed to the active roster. He played in the slot and on special teams.

He could come back as cornerback depth, but he won’t likely be a priority, as he was unsigned in September last year.

S Chris Banjo

Billy Hardiman-USA TODAY Sports

Banjo has been a core special teams player for three seasons for the Cardinals. He re-signed with the team in late March last year. He could be back, but it depends on what the Cardinals feel about James Wiggins entering 2022.

S Charles Washington

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has also been a core special teamer. He is one of the Cardinals’ best punt gunners. He spent some time on injured reserve last season and was missed. He is 29 years old and re-signed last offseason at the end of March.

I could see him back, but it isn’t a certainty by any means.

