9 burning questions about Patriots-Rams ahead of Week 14

The New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams play on Thursday night, and the two teams see each other for the first time since Super Bowl LIII when Bill Belichick’s squad won, 13-3.

The Patriots have undergone tremendous changes since that game, with just 18 players on the roster from that Super Bowl-winning team. And of course, Tom Brady won’t be playing for New England, with Cam Newton taking over at quarterback for 2020. The Rams, meanwhile, will have that same duo of Sean McVay and Jared Goff — and they’ll need to figure out how to jumpstart the offense if they want a different result than the last time these teams played.

Here’s a look at the burning questions for this game, with a dialogue between Patriots Wire’s Henry McKenna and Ram Wire’s Cam Da Silva.

Has there been much carryover scheme-wise from the Patriots in Super Bowl LIII to now?

Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire: The Patriots' scheme hasn't changed much, even with Cam Newton taking over for Tom Brady. They have been using run-heavy game plans to win, which is also what they did for Super Bowl LIII and the playoff games leading up to it. New England wants to establish the run with Damien Harris and then use the screen game as an extension of the running game with receivers and running back James White. Then -- if it's necessary -- the Patriots will throw the ball downfield. But they only do that sparingly, putting significant limitations on Newton.

Is Bill Belichick going to toy with Jared Goff again? (Keep in mind the Patriots defense is not good this year.)

Cam Da Silva, Rams Wire: I think what the Patriots threw at the Rams in Super Bowl LIII really confused both Goff and Sean McVay. They were expecting a heavy dose of man coverage, and what they got was a lot of zone and 6-1 wide fronts. Goff never looked comfortable in the game, he wasn’t reading coverages properly and struggled with the mental side of that matchup. I don’t know that Belichick will be able to throw Goff off his game as much this time around, but it certainly has to be a concern. The lesser talent on New England’s side makes that tougher to do, so I expect Goff to play within himself and for McVay to call a lot of play-action passes and short-to-intermediate routes.

Cam Newton’s numbers obviously aren’t very good, but how has he played this year?

Patriots Wire: He's been all over the place. There are games where he's played well enough to win, but the defense hasn't supported him enough. There are games where the defense has had to drag Newton across the finish line. And the fact that he is so erratic seems to be why the Patriots are happy to focus on their rushing attack and the screen game. It emphasizes Newton as a passer to limit the inconsistency from game to game.

What's been the difference between the lowly 2019 Rams and this more-triumphant version in 2020?

Rams Wire: The offensive line, for one, has made a huge difference. A resurgence in the running game has also helped. Goff has been better this season, as well, playing more within himself and not trying to do too much when dropping back. The defense, however, has been the biggest change – and for the better. This is a top-three unit in the NFL right now, led by Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. Coverage is great, pressure is relentless and the safety play has been stout against the run and pass. I’d say that’s the biggest difference from last year.

Everyone knows about Stephon Gilmore, but who’s an underrated defender Rams fans should know?

Patriots Wire: In the last few weeks, defensive tackle Adam Butler has made crucial plays in the interior. He won't seem like much as a disruptor when compared to Aaron Donald -- but who can compare to Donald? (Hint: no one.) Edge Chase Winovich has developed nicely into a more versatile player, with contributions beyond pass rushing. And cornerback J.C. Jackson has been terrific covering WR2s this season, and has recorded the second most interceptions this season (7).

The Rams have an awful lot of wins over the NFC East. Might their record be a bit inflated? Or are they battle-tested by the NFC West?

Rams Wire: Before they beat the Seahawks, Bucs and Cardinals, you could’ve convinced me that their record was inflated. Four of their first five wins were against the NFC East, which was hardly impressive. They also lost to the injury-ravaged 49ers and were crushed by the Dolphins, which were disappointing results after being favored in those games. But now that they’ve knocked off three playoff contenders in the NFC, I would say they’re a legitimate threat to win the Super Bowl.

What did the Patriots do so well in their 45-0 win over the Chargers?

Patriots Wire: Special teams. And it wasn't even that the Patriots were that good. The Chargers were just that bad. It was insane. Here's an example: on punt returns, L.A. had 11 men on the field, then 10, then 12 (which resulted in a flag), then 10 again. That's horrific coaching. It's no surprise Patriots punt returner Gunner Olszewski had a 70-yard punt return touchdown and a 61-yard return later in the game.

What have teams done to limit Aaron Donald this year? Has it worked?

Rams Wire: Pretty much the same stuff they’ve done in recent seasons: double- and triple-teams, sliding protection, running away from his side of the defensive line, chipping him with tight ends and running backs. For the most part, it hasn’t worked. He has 11 sacks and nine tackles for loss, to go along with 22 quarterback hits and a league-high 71 pressures, but it has slowed him down more than trying to block him with one lineman would. I expect much of the same from the Patriots tonight.

Who wins on Thursday night and why?

Patriots Wire: These are two fairly desperate teams. These are two well-coached teams. But I really think the Patriots are going to make a playoff push, and that means they must win this game. New England wins, 24-21. Rams Wire: This is a tough matchup for the Rams, and not because they’ll have trouble slowing down the Patriots offense. It’s New England’s defense, and namely Belichick, that could give the Rams trouble. But after their collapse in Super Bowl LIII, I think they’ll be better prepared and McVay will have a stronger game plan. I like the Rams to win a close one, 23-20.

