9 burning questions for Patriots-Colts in Week 15

The New England Patriots are headed for a particularly challenging matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. The Colts may be jockeying for a playoff spot, but they have found their identity with a strong rushing attack and impressive defense — not unlike the Patriots.

It should be interesting to see which team is more effective at executing that 1-2 punch with a takeaway-intensive defense and a bruising offensive ground game. With the game taking center stage, we decided to get some input from the folks over at Colts Wire. We exchanged questions with Indy beat reporter Kevin Hickey to get a sense of how this matchup might shake out.

What has led to the quick turnaround from rebuild to contender?

McKenna: The defense and the run game have stepped up in a way that has made the Patriots go on a tear of wins. Between cornerback J.C. Jackson shutting down receivers and edge Matt Judon racking up sacks, the Patriots defense has helped stymie opponents, particularly in the fourth quarter when teams are trying — and failing — to mount comebacks. New England’s rushing attack won’t necessarily wow with a big play, but it churns and bruises five yards at a time, which is just enough to keep possession and put up enough points.

How fully operational is Carson Wentz? Is he a product of the run game or a threat on his own?

Hickey: The best answer is probably a bit of both. Having a dominant run game and a player like Jonathan Taylor to force teams to stack the box certainly helps. But Wentz has also shown that he still has the ability to carry the offense if needed even if it is a risky game plan to lean on him. He’s at his best when the offense is balanced and the run game is working but we have seen improvements to the point where if the Colts needed to lean on him, he can give the team what they need.

How has Mac Jones looked through 13 games?

McKenna: He has looked efficient. The Patriots don’t ask him to do a whole for this offense. They set him up for success and avoid putting any weight or responsibility upon him. That’s probably why Bobby Okereke admitted the Colts would sell out defending the run. To this point, Mac Jones hasn’t really beaten teams. He hasn’t had to. But he does a good job player a blend of quarterback and point guards, distributing the ball to his playmakers who are generating decent yards after the catch.

Can you introduce us to two Colts stars on defense that may not be household names?

Hickey: Defensive tackle Grover Stewart is the first to come to mind. He is the one-technique but moves like a defensive end. Stewart is one of the reasons the run defense is top-five in DVOA and is a major centerpiece to the entire defense. The other is cornerback Kenny Moore, who got his start with the Patriots in 2017. Moore is in the conversation as arguably the league’s top slot cornerback. He leads the Colts with four interceptions and has a penchant for making big plays.

With Damien Harris out, will this change the offense at all?

McKenna: No. The Patriots will instead turn to Rhamondre Stevenson and Brandon Bolden, both of whom have been solid in their role. Stevenson is a bigger back who will hammer away at the defense. He’s also a gifted pass-catchers, and will get a fair amount of screen passes. Bolden is a third-down pass-catching back, who does well protecting the QB and running routes out of the backfield.

Similar question with Jonathan Taylor: How much is he to credit for the Colts' success running the ball? Or is the o-line due more praise?

Hickey: The offensive line deserve a lot of credit. Whenever a rushing attack is strong, we should always look to the big guys up front first. But the success of the run game is also a credit to Taylor. I feel that way because of the fact that Taylor has more rushing yards after contact than all but four players have rushing yards total. So while the offensive line is giving him the necessary push and opening lanes as they should, Taylor is also making some magic on his own.

Which players are flying under the radar but deserve more love?

McKenna: Rookie DT Christian Barmore has been hugely disruptive in the interior on passing downs. The Patriots are starting to ask him to play on running downs, but for the most part, he and Judon are wreaking havoc by blowing up the pocket. WR Kendrick Bourne has also been the team’s top option in the passing game over the last few weeks. He is emerging as a really solid route-runner, with significant skills after the catch.

What has made the defense so solid?

Hickey: The pass rush has finally found some consistency even though it isn’t really to the point where the Colts would like it to be. Given their zone-heavy tendencies, that’s huge. They also lead the NFL with 29 takeaways much in part due to Darius Leonard’s elite ability to punch the ball out. On top of that, they have one of the best run defenses in the NFL.

Final score, prediction?

McKenna: The Patriots lose, 28-26. I think the Patriots are cruising for a let-down win and the Colts are uniquely qualified to beat New England.

Hickey: This is a really tough game for me to predict. It’s always hard for me to go against Bill Belichick. But I think the Colts have what it takes to squeak out a win on the back of their defense and rushing attack. I’ll say Colts, 23-21.

