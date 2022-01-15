9 burning questions for Patriots-Bills in the wild-card round

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills are headed for their third matchup in just over a month. They know each other well at this point, which should make for a fascinating matchup in the wild-card round of the postseason,

New England is at a distinct disadvantage, having lost the previous matchup, 33-23, with Buffalo looking like the better team. It feels as though the Bills can simply replicate their game plan — and beat the Patriots again. But alas, coach Bill Belichick is a master of tinkering. He’ll have something new for the Bills. So that’s New England’s best chance of coming away with a win.

Here are our nine burning questions for Patriots-Bills. I brought in Bills Wire editor Nick Wojton to chat with me, Henry McKenna, the editor at Patriots Wire.

Should we expect Josh Allen to play as well as he did in the last matchup?

Wojton: Last time Allen was elite, over 300 yards with three touchdowns. Since facing the Pats in Week 16, Allen hasn’t struggled, but he hasn’t looked exactly that good. The QB is a gamer and could step it up a notch because it’s the playoffs but I’m expected a solid, maybe above average, effort… but not like last time. Plus, the freezing temperatures might play a part.

Mac Jones had some days to forget in terms of passing the ball against the Bills. Is there reason to believe he will be better this time?

McKenna: When Jones has played good defenses in his rookie season, he makes mistakes. That’s how it went against the Bucs, the Saints, the Bills, the Colts and the Dolphins. So there isn’t really any precedent in the NFL for Jones to suddenly come out firing in a duel against Josh Allen. The Patriots will, instead, try to control the game so Jones can pick and choose his spots as a passer. If the defense holds Buffalo and the Patriots run game gets going, Jones then becomes a more effective thrower. None of those things happened last time these teams matched up.

Do the Bills need to change up their defensive game plan to stop Mac Jones? Or will they just run it back?

Wojton: Run it back. This defense has been outstanding all season. The focal point for the Bills, defensively, will be to bring back their adjustments that slowed down the Pats’ rushing attack which put things in Jones’ hands a bit more in the second meeting. Buffalo has to like their chances in such a scenario with safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer leading the secondary.

On the flip side, Damien Harris had two great efforts against Buffalo. Is there something in particular that could slow him down?

McKenna: Loading the box with a slew of defenders? Harris has been great — and his offensive line has been even better. The Patriots’ run game doesn’t generate chunk plays often, but they are brutally physically and efficient. So the Bills can sell out — not unlike what they did last time — to stop the run. And then see what Jones can do without play-action or offensive balance.

Is there a standout on the defensive side of the ball who you think will have a big game?

Wojton: While the secondary has taken many of the headlines, the defensive line play has slowly improved. I’ll be looking for one of Buffalo’s defensive tackles in Harrison Phillips and Ed Oliver to have a good showing. Phillips actually overtook Star Lotulelei’s starting spot in the second half of the year while Oliver has finally had his long-awaited breakout campaign as a former first-round pick.

Defensively the Patriots might have a player or two missing. If that holds true, who could be the biggest loss?

McKenna: It’s unclear which players will be inactive. Currently, 13 players are questionable. Kyle Dugger and Dont’a Hightower missed last week, but they’re trending in the right direction this week. I actually think the biggest concern is left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who missed the team’s only two practices with a hip/ankle injury.

What’s the Bills’ biggest key to victory?

Wojton: It has to be everything and anything to do with Allen. Throwing the ball last time against the Patriots he was so good, but even if he’s not as great, he can still make plenty happen with his legs. As mentioned before, he’s a gamer and the Bills know that. While running back Devin Singletary has come on in the last few games of the season, it’s hard to imagine Buffalo doing anything but rolling with Allen over and over again offensively.

If you had a guess as to what Bill Belichick might do schematically to slow down Josh Allen after his big outing last time, what do you think that would be?

McKenna: He might do the exact same thing. He might drop back into coverage and force Allen to play patient, yet again. Allen was magnificent against New England in the last go-round, but the Patriots dropped a few interception opportunities. Maybe this is crazy, but the Patriots could deploy a similar game plan, with hopes that it produces better results. Allen can’t be perfect for two consecutive matchups — can he?

Who wins? Why?

McKenna: The Bills win this game, because they are a more dynamic team. The blueprint to beating the Patriots is fairly straight forward. 1) Take an early lead. 2) Defend the run at all costs. 3) Force Mac Jones into turnovers. That’s what Buffalo will do. The Bills win, 35-27.

Wojton: While playing at home and against some elements when facing the Patriots this year hasn’t helped the Bills, we’re going to go with them this time. Assuming the weather doesn’t completely knock Allen off his game, he should find a way to get enough done. Two other factors pushing me that way is some improved offensive line play in recent weeks while that slight improvement against the Patriots’ rushing attack in Round 2 was promise and a surprise. Bills 31, Patriots 20.

