9 burning questions ahead of Patriots-Buccaneers in Week 4

The New England Patriots’ contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will feature a truly surreal matchup: Tom Brady vs. Bill Belichick. Belichick built a dynasty around Brady for 20 years, and on Sunday, Belichick will have prepared a game plan to stop his former quarterback.

Brady and Belichick will downplay this event, but it should be truly memorable, with Brady set to become the all-time leading passer in the game — just 68 yards away. The Buccaneers are the clear favorites over a rebuilding Patriots team. No matter the final score, the game will be must-watch TV.

To get properly prepared, we wanted to go back and forth with Buccaneers Wire editor Luke Easterling to answer a few questions ahead of the matchup. Here are nine burning questions ahead of Mac Jones and the Patriots’ matchup against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers in Week 4.

The Patriots had an unquestioned identity for 20 years under the Brady/Belichick dynasty. How has that changed since Brady left, and what is that identity at this point in the 2021 season?

Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire: The biggest difference? They don’t win as much. They went 7-9 in 2020 and were never really playoff-relevant past the midpoint of the season. The Patriots had salary cap problems last season, which seemed to be what Bill Belichick blamed for the bad year. He doesn’t have that same luxury in 2021, with the Patriots enjoying a huge amount of cap space, which they spent on a massive free agency class. Even so, Belichick can’t be happy with the return on investment, particularly with the receivers (Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne) and tight ends (Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry) he signed.

Story continues

That leads to your second question about their identity. They don’t have one. I thought they’d start the season by leaning on a clutch defense to help them win games. While the defense has been good, it hasn’t been great, collapsing on key fourth-quarter drives in Weeks 1 and 3. So the Patriots need to figure out what they do well — and fast. Or this season will be over fast.

Statistics show this is the best season of Tom Brady's career. Is it?

Luke Easterling, Buccaneers Wire: We’re only three games in, but he sure looks like he’s playing as well as he ever has. There are a few reasons why he looks even better than he did last year, when he led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win in his first season in Tampa Bay. Obviously, he has a much better understanding of the offense, and better chemistry with his teammates this season. He also played all of last season with a torn MCL, and you can tell the difference in his movement skills after having that repaired this offseason. Nothing Brady does should ever surprise us anymore, but his ability to be playing the best football of his career in Year 22, at 44 years old, is just amazing.

Plenty of money was poured into fresh faces this offseason by New England. Are the early returns matching the expectations on those big investments and new additions?

McKenna: I started answering this question in my last answer. There have been good, bad and ugly performances from the offensive skill players: Agholor, Bourne, Smith and Henry. But to give you a sense of how the tight ends, who were supposed to be offensive centerpieces, are performing: Rob Gronkowski has more receiving yards and touchdowns than Smith and Henry combined. Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux has had his moments, but is somewhat inconsistent. Cornerback Jalen Mills has been solid and particularly important with Stephon Gilmore dealing with an injury. And edge Matthew Judon has been sensational, by far the most impactful free agent signing of the class.

What has gone into Gronk's resurgence?

Easterling: Similar to Brady, he’s much more comfortable in the offense this time around, and he’s finally back in football shape. Especially adjusting for the heat and humidity in Florida, Gronk had a tough challenge getting his body back to to where he’s always had it after taking a year off. He looks like he’s back to being the Gronk we all remember.

What's the biggest advantage the Pats might have over the Bucs in this matchup?

McKenna: I genuinely don’t think the Patriots will have an advantage at any positional group. The Bucs are more talented — everywhere. We could run through every matchup and positional group. It would be hard to find a place where the Patriots are superior. Maybe — maybe? — the Patriots safeties Devin McCourty and Adrian Phillips pose a significant threat to Gronk.

Just how terrified should Mac Jones be of this Buccaneers' defense?

Easterling: There are plenty of reasons for a rookie quarterback to be nervous against this defense, starting with Todd Bowles, who is one of the best coordinators in the league. That said, Tampa Bay’s defense hasn’t looked too intimidating over the first three weeks of the season. They have just three sacks so far this season, injuries have ravaged the secondary, and their big names aren’t making enough big plays. They’re not tackling well, and they’re not living up to the hype they created for themselves after the Super Bowl.

Who are the under-the-radar players, one on each side of the ball, who could have a bigger impact on this game than we might expect?

McKenna: On offense, the Patriots will be without James White, who suffered a hip injury in Week 3. That will likely thrust running back J.J. Taylor into an increased role in complement to Damien Harris. Taylor will remind some fans of Dion Lewis, a former Patriot. On defense, Phillips will be a name to know. He doesn’t get much love, but has been a really strong matchup solution to tight ends in 2021. He’s also a stout run defender.

Who are the two biggest emerging Bucs, one on offense and one on defense?

Easterling: On offense, it’s right tackle Tristan Wirfs, who is already one of the best players in the league at his position, and it’s just his second season. He played at an All-Pro level as a rookie, and is the best player on a solid Bucs offensive line. On defense, Mike Edwards obviously made a big splash in Week 2 with a pair of pick-sixes, but he’s been making plays like that since he arrived in Tampa Bay, and simply needs more opportunities.

Who wins and why?

Easterling: There’s no doubt Bill Belichick will have his team as prepared as possible for this matchup, just like he always does. But as we saw last season, and already through the first three games of this season, all of the preparation in the world can’t make up for a lack of elite talent. Brady and Belichick are both masters of the mental side of the game, and it will be fun to watch them match wits in this one, but the Pats simply don’t have the horses Tampa Bay brings to the table. The Bucs have too many weapons for Brady, and New England will have to be aggressive in all phases if they want to hang with what this offense can do. There will be points available for Jones and the New England offense if the Bucs continue to struggle with depth and fundamentals on defense, but it just won’t be enough. Bucs 38, Patriots 20

McKenna: The Bucs by a million. Seriously, I think Tampa will win by about 10 points. So: Bucs win, 35-23. As mentioned, the Patriots don’t do any one thing well, not even special teams (a unit that’s typically elite under Belichick). Brady is going to be playing angry — that’s when he’s at his best. The Bucs will be WAY too much for the Pats.

1

1

1

1