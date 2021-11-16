9 burning questions ahead of Patriots-Falcons in Week 11

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons are coming off completely opposite weeks ahead of their matchup on Thursday night in Week 11.

New England has won four straight games and crushed the Cleveland Browns, 45-7, in Week 10. Bill Belichick and Mac Jones have a stunning amount of momentum, considering they started 2-4 with losses to the New Orleans Saints and the Miami Dolphins.

The Falcons are last in the NFC South, and though they seemed to be climbing up those standings, Atlanta got crushed, 43-3, in Dallas in Week 10. It was a brutal outing for the Falcons, who could do nothing to stop quarterback Dak Prescott and company.

So let’s dive into this matchup. We’ve brought aboard Falcons Wire editor Matt Urben to help preview the game. Here is a back-and-forth with Urben and Patriots Wire editor Henry McKenna.

How have the Falcons converted Cordarrelle Patterson from a gadget player to an offensive centerpiece?

Matt Urben, Falcons Wire: Patterson, 30, had prior experience working with Falcons offensive coordinator Dave Ragone in Chicago, but nobody imagined he would have this type of impact. The team had a plan to play him primarily at running back, and with pretty much the entire offense aside from Kyle Pitts struggling, Patterson has become Atlanta’s most reliable weapon.Entering Week 11, he leads the team in rushing yards, touchdowns and first downs. Although, Patterson sprained his ankle against the Cowboys on Sunday and there is a chance he won’t play. If he’s out, the Falcons’ offense could be in trouble against the Patriots on Thursday night.

The Patriots have won four straight games after a 2-4 start. What's going so right in New England lately?

Henry McKenna, Patriots Wire: It has helped that their opponents (Jets, Chargers, Panthers, Browns) are relatively weaker over the last four games than the impressive squads they saw in the first six games (Buccaneers, Cowboys). But it has also helped that the defense has gone from being good to great, with an uptick in takeaways, stemming from Bill Belichick’s move away from man coverage and into zone. That has helped mask the team’s weakness at CB2 and CB3 behind the excellent CB1 J.C. Jackson. The final component is the development of QB Mac Jones, who is starting to gain confidence and competence as a downfield thrower. He was tenuous in the beginning of the season and the Patriots were very hesitant to rely upon him. New England is finding they can do just that.

How is the Arthur Smith era going? Is he winning over Atlanta -- or not so much?

Urben: It’s been an absolute roller coaster under Arthur Smith so far. The Falcons have lost games they had no business losing, won three times on a last-second field goals, and got hammered by the Cowboys by 40 points in Week 10. Truthfully, this roster has serious flaws and Smith’s staff can only cover up so much with scheme and creativity. Even when the team has played well, the lack of depth has made it hard to sustain leads. There does seem to be more accountability this season, and the fact that Atlanta is even in the playoff hunt at all is a testament to Smith and his staff. Following last week’s dud in Dallas, fans are eager to see how Smith answers against Bill Belichick.

Despite low yardage totals, rookie QB Mac Jones has shown a lot of poise and played efficient football over the past few games. How would you sum up Jones' rookie season so far?

McKenna: Well, I dove into that slightly in the previous question. Considering that the Patriots stand 6-4 with a strong chance of making the playoffs, I’d call Jones’ rookie season a success. He was the fifth quarterback taken in the NFL draft, but has played better — a lot better — than the rest of the rookie signal-callers. That’s more a product of circumstance than talent. The Patriots loaded up on skill players in free agency to support their quarterback (which, at the time, they thought would be Cam Newton). New England has an offensive line that’s starting to look elite. Offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is calling good games for Jones. It’s all clicking around the rookie quarterback, who is basically just a point guard in a high-functioning offensive system. He distributes the ball and lets others score.

What's next for the Falcons in 2022? Are they could to go full rebuild? Will Matt Ryan be on the team?

Urben: Clearly, the Falcons need a talent overhaul, but the team’s lack of salary cap space and Ryan’s massive cap hit have made it a difficult task. This was believed to have been a factor in Atlanta’s decision to draft Kyle Pitts over quarterbacks Justin Fields and Mac Jones.Ryan is due $48.6 million in 2022 and $43 million in 2023, so it seems unlikely he’s moved next season. Plus, I think Smith wants to see if he can make it work with Ryan before the team goes into full rebuild mode.

Who has been MVP of the Patriots' defense over the team's four-game winning streak?

McKenna: It has to be newcomer Matthew Judon, who has 9.5 sacks and, according to PFF, 47 pressures. That’s just what he’s done in the pass-rush. Judon is actually an excellent run defender who can set the edge. That’s what he was known best for when he played in Baltimore, where he played before joining the Patriots in free agency for $56 million this offseason. It has been money well spent.

Can you introduce us to some of the breakout stars for the Falcons? We haven't see this team in a while, and there are a lot of new faces.

Urben: Outside of Patterson, rookie Kyle Pitts has been impressive. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2021 draft leads the team in catches (40) and receiving yards (606) through nine games. Right guard Chris Lindstrom has come on strong in his third season and looks like a core building block for the future.Fans probably know defensive lineman Grady Jarrett, but second-year cornerback A.J. Terrell is quietly making a name for himself around the league. Linebacker Foye Oluokun, a sixth-round pick out of Yale in 2018, has worked his way to a starting role and leads the team in tackles.

Where is an area Atlanta could look to attack New England on Thursday night?

McKenna: The Patriots’ tackles have struggled, which is a part of why Jones is so quick to deliver the football. If there’s a way to confuse Jones — perhaps, in part, by taking away his checkdowns — then the Falcons can get pressure on the quarterback. When pressured, he can get rattled and give up turnovers. That’s how the Chargers kept Jones off-balance in Week 8. He struggled in that game. The other area, which I already mentioned, is cornerback depth. Don’t bother going after Jackson in the passing game. See what cornerback Jalen Mills will give up.

Who wins? Why?

Urben: After Sunday’s 43-3 loss to the Cowboys, this is a gut-check game for Atlanta. The Patriots are rolling and while I expect Belichick to have his team prepared for this Thursday night matchup, this feels like a classic trap game. The Falcons are impossible to predict, so why wouldn’t they break the Patriots’ four-game losing streak four days after their 40-point loss? Falcons 21, Patriots 17.

McKenna: The Patriots win, 17-14. Something tells me this will be a sloppy game, where the underdog Falcons make a surprising push on the suddenly resurgent Patriots. New England has partially built its win streak around the idea that everyone thinks they stink — and that their record is not reflective of who they are as a team. That might bring about a letdown when everyone thinks the Patriots are good again and the record actually reflects how good they are. That’s why the Falcons, clearly less talented, will give the Patriots a game.

