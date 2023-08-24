Here are 9 bold predictions for Week 2 Augusta-area high school football games

We're a week into the high school football season, which means we have a glimpse of what most of the Augusta area teams look like.

Week 2 is an important week for many area programs.

For some, it's an opportunity to correct mistakes and bounce back after a disappointing loss. For others, it's a chance to prove a Week 1 win wasn't a fluke. While region play has yet to begin, these pivotal non-region matchups are a key exercise as teams knock out the kinks before seeding is on the line during region play.

With a handful of teams idle this week, we have nine games on the slate Friday.

Nine bold predictions for Week 2 Augusta-area high school football games

Augusta Christian's Devin Carter ready to break out

Last week Wilson Donnelly and Dallas Carter stole the show in the Lions’ 34-18 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta. This time, Devin Carter will be the one with his name called. Devin is one of the top receivers in the 2026 class and it’s nearing the point where opposing defense must pick their poison on the outside. He’s 100 yards and multiple touchdowns waiting to happen every game, especially against a Bulloch Academy defense that allowed 236 yards through the air last week.

Thomson's offense will return to 2022 form against Jefferson County

It’s safe to say Thomson is looking to right the ship after a heartbreaking loss to rival Burke County last week. In that sense, there’s no better medicine than facing a Jefferson County team that surrendered 49 points and over 300 yards of offense to Aquinas last week. Will the Bulldogs lean on the ground game, which has been their bread and butter over the years? If so, expect two things: 1) Jahkiaus Jones to see the majority of snaps at quarterback and 2) Anthony Jeffery to light up the box score.

Burke County will do it 'one more time' at Georgia Southern's Paulson Stadium

A week after a win in his Burke County coaching debut, coach Franklin Stephens and Company head to his other alma mater in Statesboro to face Effingham County. The Rebels are coming off a lopsided loss to Richmond Hill, and the Bears are riding the wave after a thriller against Thomson. The important thing for Burke County is for its offense to put together a few sustainable drives, because it’s hard to rely on huge special teams plays to carry the team every week.

Hephzibah will get payback for 2022 Laney defeat

Hephzibah’s ground attack was relentless last week at Westside, and the Rebels are firing on all cylinders. Not only are they putting points on the board, but they’re also controlling the clock. It’s a different team than the one Laney bested a year ago, one that relied heavily on big plays and was plagued by turnovers. While Telly Johnson might not break his patented four-touchdown mark, look for the Rebels to sneak away with a road win this week.

Grovetown needs to establish ground game against Greenbrier

Grovetown fell 35-21 to a Midland Valley team that has improved and will once again be competing for the Region 4-AAAA title. Facing a young Greenbrier squad is the best way to get the Warriors back on track before region play begins. While Amare Clark will likely have a big game in both facets, establishing the run early and often would be the best thing for the senior quarterback and the offense to build confidence going forward.

Rare Harlem air attack continues against Hancock Central

Ethan Evangelista was nearly perfect against Greenbrier last week, completing 12 of 15 passes (80 percent) for 156 yards and three touchdowns in the 33-14 win. It’s likely the first time in years the Bulldogs have finished a game with more passing yards than rushing. Hancock Central struggled to a 30-22 win over Glenn Hills a week ago, so the Bulldogs will take this one easily despite Hancock’s home field advantage.

A week behind schedule, Cross Creek will get first win of 2023

This is a big game for Cross Creek, who didn't play its season opener at Butler last week after the Richmond County School System canceled it. There are a lot of reasons to be optimistic about the Razorbacks, not the least of which is their first full offseason program with the same head coach in more than two years. Glenn Hills fell 30-22 to Hancock Central on the road last week, but they’re coming to face a hungry Cross Creek team. There may be a little rust early, but the Razorbacks will take care of business in front of the home crowd Friday.

North Augusta takes a small step back after season-opening win against Evans

This prediction has less to do with North Augusta and more with its opponent. No. 8 Dorman is a tough draw for anybody in Week 2, especially when the Cavaliers are coming off a 34-21 loss to No. 4 Greenville last week. These same two teams faced off a year ago, with Dorman taking the game 42-28. A win for the Yellow Jackets Friday would likely come in the form of individual positives to take down the road into the rest of their schedule.

Richmond Academy will get first win of 2023

Richmond Academy took a beating against Veterans a week ago, but that will pay off as Savannah High School comes to town Friday. The Blue Jackets narrowly lost to Josey at home a week ago after officials shifted the game from Augusta to Savannah. Musketeers interim coach Rodney McFadden will lead his team to a bounce-back win in front of the home crowd this week.

