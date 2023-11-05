These 9 Big 12 basketball transfers will have the most impact in 2023-24 season

Get ready for a very different Big 12 basketball landscape than the past.

Not only does the conference welcome in four new members, the majority of last year's top players are now gone. Just two of the 15 players to earn all-conference recognition and five of the top 25 scorers from the 2022-23 season are back in the Big 12 this season.

To replace all that talent, league coaches dove deep into the transfer portal to round out their rosters. These are the top acquisitions, the players most likely to swing the race for the conference title.

Texas' Max Abmas talks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Max Abmas, Texas via Oral Roberts

Kevin Obanor was the first of the Oral Roberts duo to hit the portal after their run to the Sweet 16 in 2021. Max Abmas, the high-scoring point guard, hung around the Summit League for a couple more years before deciding this year to hit the road to Austin.

Abmas led the nation in scoring during the 2020-21 season, averaging 24.5 points per game. Those numbers dipped a touch in the next two years (22.8 as a junior and 21.9 last season) though he powered the Eagles to another NCAA Tournament appearance in 2023.

For his career, Abmas is a 38.8% shooter from 3-point range and has converted 88.1% of his free throws.

LJ Cryer, Houston via Baylor

A member of Baylor's 2021 national championship team, LJ Cryer opted to join a new Big 12 foe in the Houston Cougars.

Before heading out of Waco, Cryer set the Baylor single-season record by coverting 89.4% of his free throws a season ago, earning all-Big 12 third team the past two seasons.

Cryer is a lethal shooter, hitting 42.5% of his attempts beyond the arc in three years for the Bears. He averaged a career-best 15.0 points per game in 22-23 to go with 63 assists.

RayJ Dennis, Baylor via Toledo

One of the players tasked with replacing Cryer, RayJ Dennis has an equally impressive scoring pedigree.

The unanimous MAC player of the year last year, Dennis averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game for the Rockets. He also converted 36.6% of his 3-point attempts and was a 76.9% shooter at the stripe.

Dennis previously spent two years at Boise State, making Baylor his third school.

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas via Michigan

The preseason Big 12 player and newcomer of the year doesn't need much of an introduction.

Considered the most coveted player in the transfer portal this offseason, Hunter Dickinson left a productive three-year career at Michigan that saw him rack up two first-team all-Big Ten selections and being a consensus all-American as a freshman. He chose the Jayhawks over a number of other high-profile programs to continue his career.

The 7-foot-2 center averaged 17.2 points and 8.4 rebounds for his career with the Wolverines. Dickinson becomes the centerpiece for Kansas.

Kansas' Hunter Dickinson talks to the media during the NCAA college Big 12 men's basketball media day Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo.

Jesse Edwards, West Virginia via Syracuse

Outside of Dickinson, no Big 12 team brought in a more accomplished big man than the Mountaineers.

In his four years at Syracuse, Edwards saw his workload increase with each campaign. He jumped from 7.0 minutes, 2.4 points and 1.7 rebounds as a freshman to 32.6 minutes, 14.5 points and 10.3 rebounds a season ago. He also tallied 87 blocks and 44 steals while playing in the Orange's 2-3 zone.

Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State via Creighton

Much like the team he's joining, Arthur Kaluma made an appearance in the 2023 Elite Eight himself.

Kaluma was a second-team all-Big East selection a year ago playing for Creighton. He spent his first two years with the Bluejays, posting two-year averages of 11.8 points and 5.7 rebounds. The 6-foot-8 wing increased his 3-point shooting to 31.1% last year as well.

Jameer Nelson Jr., TCU via Delaware

It's hard to live up to a father who put mid-major basketball on the map and had a very successful NBA career, but Jameer Nelson Jr. has done a good job of it so far.

Son of the former Saint Joseph's great, Nelson, who started his career at George Washington, averaged 20.6 points and 3.6 assists a year ago for the Blue Hens. His outside shooting dipped a bit, from 36.4% percent in 21-22 to 30.7% in 22-23.

An English major at Delaware, TCU coach Jamie Dixon said at Big 12 media days that Nelson wasn't able to join the Horned Frogs until August, putting him a bit behind. It may take a while for Nelson to be fully in sync with his new teammates.

Tylor Perry, Kansas State via North Texas

Like his coach at North Texas, Tylor Perry also took the Mean Green's run to the NIT title to secure a higher profile landing spot.

Perry earned the Conference USA player of the year last season after averaging 16.8 points on 39.8% shooting from 3. Previously at Coffeeville Community College, Perry spent his first year under Grant McCasland as a key reserve (13.5 points/game) before finding a spotlight last season.

Darrion Williams, Texas Tech via Nevada

Ranked as a four-star recruit out of high school, Darrion Williams made a noticeable impact in his first and only season at Nevada.

Williams became the first Wolf Pack player to win the Mountain West's freshman of the year award by averaging 7.7 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game last year. The former Nevada Gatorade Player of the Year should have the same sort of responsibilities with the Red Raiders.

Joining Texas Tech reunites Williams with his former AAU teammate Pop Isaacs, a fellow Las Vegas kid.

