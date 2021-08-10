The 9 Best Robot Vacuums for Hardwood Floors, According to Thousands of Reviews

Smart Robot Vacuum on hardwood floor

While hardwood floors are gorgeous to look at, the upkeep they require can often feel daunting. Along with wear and tear from being walked on every day, too much dust or debris can take its toll on the flooring—which is why it's recommended that you vacuum hardwood floors at least two times a week.

If your schedule doesn't allow you to clean that often, robot vacuums have been designed to do all the sweeping for you. In fact, many are now powered by Bluetooth so you can program them to clean your floors even when you're not home.

All robot vacuums may be built to clean your floors, but some have special features, like self-emptying capabilities and angled silhouettes, that make cleaning corners easier. Others are built to work as mops and will wash your floors in addition to picking up unwanted hairs, dirt, and debris.

To help you find the robot vacuum that's best for your home, we've scoured thousands of customer reviews and rounded up nine robot vacuums that shoppers say work wonders on their hardwood floors. From self-charging robot vacuums to ones that specialize in picking up pet hair, keep reading to see which robot vacuums customers say they love the most.

These are the best robot vacuums for hardwood floors:

Best Overall: Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Robot Vacuum

With nearly 12,000 five-star reviews, this Eufy robot vacuum is easily one of the most popular options on Amazon. Not only does it have an incredibly quiet engine, but the smart vacuum also features a triple-filter system, 1300Pa of suction power that lasts up to 100 minutes, and a dustbox that can hold up to 0.6 liters worth of debris. "I recently replaced most of our carpeted area with hardwood flooring and was horrified to realize how much mess a family of four, with two cats make," wrote one shopper. "I love this slim, quiet cleaner and for the very reasonable price (compared to others), I would highly recommend it. It cleans for about an hour before returning to its charger and leaves our floors spotless!"

Best for Pet Hair: Ilife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner

If your hardwood floors are constantly covered in unwanted pet hair, consider investing in this Ilife robot vacuum. It features tangle-free pet hair care technology that is specifically designed to target pet hairs in addition to suctioning up dirt and other grime off floors. The self-charging vacuum also has anti-fall sensors and a battery life of 140 minutes. "My entire home is hardwood floors so this vacuum is great for us," said one customer. "We have a chihuahua and an Australian Shepherd, both of which have hair that comes off of their bodies. The amount of pet hair it picks up is unreal." Shoppers say the canister is on the smaller side, so you may need to empty it daily, but the clean floors are worth it.

Best Mop Hybrid: Roborock E35 Robot Vacuum and Mop

If you hate washing floors as much as you do vacuuming them, check out this robot mop/vacuum hybrid from Roborock. The handy gadget suctions up dirt and washes floors simultaneously, cutting cleaning time in half. Plus, the mop portion sucks water back in as it works, so it won't leave behind any puddles. Although it won't replace a deep clean, it's great for day-to-day maintenance. "Absolutely love my Roborock," raved one reviewer. "I am obsessed about having clean floors, [but] I thought that wasn't possible with my four kids, friends coming and going, and a dog. Wrong! … My Roborock cleans it all up with the push of a button, giving me a little sanity back. I run it first thing in the morning and most often again in the evening. My floors finally look the way they should, clean!"

Best Affordable Option: OKP Life K2 Robotic Vacuum Cleaner

This OKP robot vacuum has more than 3,000 positive ratings, thanks to its impressive suction power, long battery life, and affordable $137 price point. The beloved device has four cleaning modes, works well on both hardwood floors and carpets, and can be controlled through Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands. When it's low on battery, the vacuum will bring itself back to the charging stand, and it even has built-in anti-collision technology, so you don't have to worry about it getting stuck under furniture. One shopper called it "the best bang for your buck," while another wrote, "We have hardwood floors and this little thing picks up so much hair and dust! It is easy to set up via wifi and the app works extremely well."

Best Top-of-the-Line Option: iRobot Roomba s9+ (9550) Robot Vacuum

If you're willing to splurge on a top-of-the-line vacuum, hundreds of Amazon shoppers recommend this iRobot model. Its Imprint Smart Mapping system helps the vacuum learn and adapt to your home's layout, while its high efficiency filter traps up to 99 percent of mold, pollen and dust mite allergens, ensuring your home is as clean as possible. The smart vacuum also self-charges and empties its dustbin on its own, plus it has a corner brush that cleans hard-to-reach corners and edges. "So happy with this," wrote one customer. "Since I have two large dogs, I need my hardwood floors cleaned daily to keep up with the dogs. It's absolutely amazing! No issues with it transitioning from hardwood to carpet, easy to dump the bin, [and it] mapped the house perfectly."

Most Quiet: Eufy RoboVac 30C, Robot Vacuum Cleaner

What's better than a vacuum that cleans your house on its own? One that doesn't make a ton of noise. This Eufy vacuum features a powerful but quiet suction that is no louder than a microwave. It is also Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant-compatible and can be easily controlled through an app on your phone. "I've owned the Eufy RoboVac 30C now for about 10 months. It is used daily on our downstairs laminate wood floors and it does a great job," said one shopper. "It is really quiet, like almost too quiet, but it does a great job cleaning and always finds its way back home even though I have the charging base located in a corner beside an entertainment center."

Best for Hard-to-Reach Places: Neato Robotics D6 Connected Laser Guided Robot Vacuum

While most robot vacuums are circular, this Neato model has a unique D-shape design that allows it to clean hard-to-reach places, corners, and edges more easily. Along with a laser-guided mapping and navigation system, the smart vacuum also boasts virtual "no-go lines" that prevent it from getting stuck on items on your floor. "With our first child on the way, my wife and I decided we could use all the help we could get to keep our house clean, and so far this vacuum cleaner has definitely fit the bill," wrote one customer. "Boy was I surprised by how much dust it picked up on its first run through! With its D-shaped design, it's able to get under furniture and into corners and reach spots neither us or the maids could, at least not easily. And the associated app makes it super easy to program and control, even when we're away from the house."

Best Self-Emptying Option: iRobot Roomba i7+ (7550) Robot Vacuum

Unlike other robot vacuums that have to be emptied every time they're used, this iRobot model features a patented Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal with AllergenLock bag that can hold up to 60 days worth of debris at a time—meaning you don't have to worry about cleaning it for two whole months. The vacuum also uses a three-stage cleaning system to vacuum floors, and it's compact enough to clean under couches and chairs. "I splurged and bought this Roomba and fell in love," raved one shopper. "It does a great job getting the floors clean and then it empties the dirt all by itself. I love how it goes to empty itself then returns to where it was and continues to vacuum."

Best for All Floor Types: iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum

If your home has both carpets and hardwood floors, you may want to opt for this iRobot vacuum that customers say works great on all types of floorings. Its three-stage cleaning system works to loosen, lift, and suction up dirt, dust, and hairs quickly and efficiently, while its multi-surface brushes and cleaning heads are programmed to automatically adjust to different floor types. "We have hardwood floors and both my husband and I are so pleased with this product," wrote one shopper. "We had never had one of these before. It runs from hardwood to area rugs with no problem."