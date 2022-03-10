9 Bears players who seem likely to depart in free agency

Free agency is just around the corner, and new Bears general manager Ryan Poles has plenty of needs to address on offense and defense as he builds a roster.

Wide receiver, offensive line, linebacker and defensive back remain Chicago’s biggest positions of concern, and there are plenty of intriguing options on the market. The good news is the Bears have roughly $26 million in salary cap space to work with — and that’s before making any other moves such as cutting some expensive veterans or restructuring contracts.

While Chicago is expected to lose some significant contributors, including Allen Robinson and Akiem Hicks, they’re very much in the thick of things when it comes to acquiring compensatory picks for those departures.

Here’s a look at nine Bears players who appear to be on their way out of Chicago in free agency:

WR Allen Robinson

AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio

The Bears didn’t use the franchise tag on Allen Robinson, which means he’s slated to be a top wide receiver in free agency. Chicago needs playmakers, and it’s hard not to argue that Robinson is the best one out there right now. While there was slim hope that perhaps Robinson would return with a new regime in place, it seems as if the ship has sailed with him and the Bears. Now, Robinson will get a hefty payday in a wide receiver market that lost some big names like Davante Adams, Chris Godwin and Mike Williams to the franchise tag or an extension.

DT Akiem Hicks

Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

While Akiem Hicks has been the heart of the Bears defense, his time in Chicago appears to be coming to an end. Unfortunately, Hicks is on the wrong side of 30 and will cost more than the Bears would likely be willing to pay him. That’ll leave the Bears with a big starting name to replace on the interior of the defensive line. Re-signing Bilal Nichols to serve as the three-tech is certainly an option. But there are a lot of questions on the defensive line, especially as Eddie Goldman appears poised to be a cap casualty with his $11.8 million cap hit in 2022.

Story continues

QB Andy Dalton

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

While Andy Dalton won’t likely command attention as a starter, he’ll be one of the better options for a backup quarterback when free agency opens. And there will be plenty of teams interested in his services. Dalton wasn’t terrible during his short stint as starter, but he was overshadowed by Justin Fields, who should’ve been given the chance to win the starting job in training camp. The Bears are set at quarterback with Fields and Nick Foles, who will likely serve as his backup, as Dalton looks to find his fourth home in the last four years.

TE Jimmy Graham

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

Last year, Jimmy Graham made the decision to return for another season with the Bears after contemplating retirement. Now, Graham appears headed for either free agency or retirement after his second year with the Bears. While Graham was a threat in the red zone, the signing ultimately was a loss for Chicago. They overpaid him at $16 million over the last two seasons, including an underwhelming 2021. Now, the attention shifts to Cole Kmet, who will enter his second year as the starter but with a renewed focus under new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

S Tashaun Gipson

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Tashaun Gipson has been a solid safety for the Bears over the last two seasons, but you have to wonder if Poles is determined to move on from him in free agency. There are certainly some options at the position, where Matt Eberflus will look to jumpstart its secondary following a down year. Gipson was tied for the most interceptions on the team with two last season, but takeaways were once again lacking as a whole. While Gipson remains an option — at an affordable price — the Bears could look to get younger at the position opposite Eddie Jackson.

OL Jason Peters

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Bears essentially called 39-year-old Jason Peters out of retirement last offseason to serve as their left tackle after Teven Jenkins had back surgery during training camp. Peters was solid, although a shell of his future Hall-of-Fame self, in 2021. While he was an answer for the immediate hole at left tackle, he was never a long-term solution. The Bears will look to move on from Peters and solidify the left tackle spot either in free agency, the NFL draft or their current roster.

OL Germain Ifedi

AP Photo/Gary McCullough

Former Bears general manager Ryan Pace neglected the offensive tackle position last offseason, which included re-signing Germain Ifedi as an answer at right tackle. It’s safe to assume Ifedi won’t be returning to Chicago in 2022, especially after Poles’ comments about what he’s looking for in an offensive lineman. While Ifedi missed a good portion of the year due to a knee injury, he had a brutal start to the season in Week 3, where he allowed three of nine sacks on Fields agains the Browns. Rookie Larry Borom ultimately replaced Ifedi as the starter — with the exception of the Seahawks game, where former head coach Matt Nagy started him against his former team.

RB Damien Williams

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Damien Williams was a solid addition at running back for the Bears. Williams was impressive stepping in for David Montgomery during Weeks 4 and 5 after he injured his knee, combining for 119 rushing yards and two touchdowns. But he suffered setbacks in dealing with COVID-19 and a knee injury. Ultimately, it was rookie Khalil Herbert’s emergence during Montgomery’s four-week absence that seemed to push Williams to third on the depth chart. Williams is still a solid running back and will find opportunities elsewhere. Just not likely in Chicago with Montgomery and Herbert set as the top backs.

WR Marquise Goodwin

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Marquise Goodwin added some speed to Chicago’s wide receiver room. Unfortunately, he didn’t many opportunities to showcase what he could provide on offense given the unit’s overall struggles. It also didn’t help that he battled injuries at the end of the season that limited his play. The Bears have a huge need at wide receiver this offseason, where they’re likely to make moves in free agency and the NFL draft. But it’s hard to expect Goodwin to return as Poles looks to retool the wide receiver room.

[listicle id=502784]

1

1

1

1