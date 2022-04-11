9 Alabama players selected in Jordan Reid’s seven-round NFL mock draft

With just 17 days until the start of the 2022 NFL Draft, the anticipation is building for fans and players alike. Not only are fans and draft-eligible players excited, but NFL draft analysts are as well. Mock drafts and big boards are being updated and refreshed around the clock.

The latest mock draft from ESPN’s Jordan Reid features a full seven-round mock that is littered with former players from the University of Alabama.

Nick Saban has assembled some of the top talent in the country in his time with the Crimson Tide and that fact has been proven by wins and by the amount of NFL draft picks.

The 2022 draft will be no different. According to Reid, a total of nine former Alabama stars will be selected come late April.

3. Houston Texans | Evan Neal

19. New Orleans Saints | Jameson Williams

51. Philadelphia Eagles | Christian Harris

52. Pittsburgh Steelers | Phidarian Mathis

54. New England Patriots | John Metchie III

85. New England Patriots | Jalyn Armour-Davis

114. Atlanta Falcons | Christopher Allen

162. Philadelphia Eagles | Brian Robinson Jr.

259. Kansas City Chiefs | Josh Jobe

