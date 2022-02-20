9 Alabama players crack top-50 in NFL jersey sales for 2021 season
Alabama players can be found on teams all across the NFL. Whether they are rookies, or season veterans, these players often become fan-favorites.
The NFLPA announced, today, the 2021 top-50 players whose jerseys sold the most.
Whether it be a player’s high level of play, or maybe some drama surrounding the players, fans gravitate toward certain players for different reasons.
On the list are various former members of the Crimson Tide.
49. Julio Jones
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 12: Julio Jones #2 of the Tennessee Titans drops a pass during the second quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Silas Walker/Getty Images)
40. DeVonta Smith
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) in action during an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. The New York Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 13-7. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
35. Jalen Hurts
Dec 21, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) looks for a receiver against the Washington Football Team at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
30. Amari Cooper
Dec 27, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper (19) runs with the ball after a catch in the third quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
26. Tua Tagovailoa
Dec 6, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) attempts a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
23. Najee Harris
Dec 26, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) runs the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports
20. Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry (22) takes a break in the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
17. Josh Jacobs
Oct 6, 2019; London, United Kingdom; Oakland Raiders running back Josh Jacobs (28) reacts in the first half against the Chicago Bears during an NFL International Series game at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
5. Mac Jones
Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports
