9 Affordable Earbuds That Offer Better Value Than AirPods Pro

Advertiser Disclosure: At Slickdeals, we work hard to find the best deals. Some products in our articles are from partners who may provide us with compensation, but this doesn’t change our opinions.

AirPods Pro have quickly become the most popular premium earbuds on the market. Offering active noise cancellation, vibrant sound, wireless charging and a gorgeous design that’s both sweat and water-resistant, there’s a lot to like about Apple’s high-end product. However, all that tech carries a hefty price tag – at $250, you might want to think twice about your purchase.

Thankfully, Apple isn’t the only company pumping out earbuds that meet the demands of discerning listeners. For hundreds of dollars less, you can find the same performance in earbuds from Sony, Philips, Bose, Beats and many other reputable manufacturers.

If you’re not bothered about forgoing the Apple brand, you’ll want to check out these affordable alternatives to the AirPods Pro.

The Best Affordable Alternatives to Apple AirPods Pro

Galaxy Buds Pro

Credit: Samsung

Recent Sale Price: $169.99 | Regular Price: $199.99

Active Noise Cancellation

IPX7 Water Resistance

Multiple Ear-Tip Sizes

Typically sold for $50 less than the AirPods Pro, the Galaxy Buds Pro pack much of the same punch. You’ll find a sleek, water-resistant design, rich sounds from built-in woofers and tweeters and a variety of ergonomic ear-tips to ensure a comfortable fit. Unlike the AirPods Pro, however, the Buds Pro have a wonderful tendency to go on sale – often as low as $169.99.

Check Price on Samsung

Much like the Galaxy S21 is the rival to the iPhone 12, so too are the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro the rival to the Apple AirPods Pro. If you’re seeking the performance of a high-end product without the high-end price tag, don’t feel bad about ending the search here.

Philips T8505

Credit: Philips

Recent Sale Price: $127.50 | Regular Price: $199.00

Up to 18 Hours of Playtime with Charging Case

Active Noise Cancellation

IPX4 Splash and Sweat Resistant

From TVs to refrigerators, Philips is known for its quality – regardless of what its logo is adorning. The same holds true for the T8505 earbuds. Their name might be awkward, but you’ll forgive the lack of creativity when you see its stat sheet – IPX4 water resistance, touch controls and dual microphones on each earbud, up to six hours of playback on a single charge and active noise canceling all make for an impressive listening experience.

Story continues

Check Price on Amazon

Best of all, the T8505 earbuds are no stranger to discounts. Dipping below $150 multiple times this year, the value packed into the tiny headphones at this price is hard to pass up.

Our favorite Dell Laptops of 2021

LG TONE Free

Credit: LG

Recent Sale Price: $76.99 | Regular Price: $149.99

IPX4 Sweat and Rain Resistant

Up to 18 Hours of Playtime with Charging Case

Get One Hour of Playtime after Five Minutes of Charging

They might be one of the cheapest items on this list, but don’t let that fool you. The LG TONE Free still feature premium drivers and are IPX4 rated for sweat and rain resistance. They also include an Ambient Sound Mode – similar to Transparency Mode used on the AirPods Pro.

Check Price on Amazon

18 hours of total battery life with the included charging case, three different ear-tips and an app to help locate your lost earbuds round out the TONE Free’s spec sheet. If you don’t mind passing up on ANC, there’s little to complain about with the affordable earbuds.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

Credit: Sennheiser

Recent Sale Price: $116.00 | Regular Price: $299.95

IPX4 Sweat and Rain Resistant

Four Ergonomic Ear-Tips

Compatible With Google Assistant and Siri

Premium drivers, premium materials and a variety of impressive features mean the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds not only rival the AirPods Pro – but in some cases surpass them. Compatibility with Google Assistant and Siri is one of the best reasons to pick up the Momentum earbuds, as you won’t be limited to either the iOS or Android ecosystem. The overall fit and finish arguably surpass the AirPods Pro, too, with a stunningly designed charging case and impressive touch controls to manage everything you hear.

Check Price on Amazon

When they’re not on sale, it’s hard to recommend spending $300 on earbuds – but dipping as low as $116, there’s a lot of value packed into Sennheiser’s earbuds. You can also check out the newly released Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds, although they don’t see as many sales as the original.

Powerbeats Pro

Credit: Apple

Recent Sale Price: $144.99 | Regular Price: $199.99

Secure-Fit Ear Hooks for Workouts

Apple H1 Chip

Over 24 Hours Playtime With Charging Case

Crafted specifically for use during workouts, the Powerbeats Pro are IPX4 rated for sweat and water resistance and are built around the powerful Apple H1 Chipset – the same one used in the AirPods Pro. You’ll also benefit from secure ear hooks that keep the earbuds in place during intense workout sessions.

Check Price on Amazon

Using the included charging case, the Powerbeats Pro will last for 24 hours, but will run for around nine on a single charge. For a fitness-oriented individual, these are hard to beat.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro

Credit: Anker

Recent Sale Price: $99.99 | Regular Price: $149.99

Eight-Hour Playtime on Single Charge

Four Microphones for Clear Calls

HearID Technology for Customized Audio

Anker claims the Soundcore Liberty 2 Pro earbuds are recommended by 10 Grammy Award-winning producers and – based on its positive reviews and lengthy stat sheet – we’re inclined to agree. The earbuds’ biggest selling point is the Astria Coaxial Acoustic Architecture, which is a fancy way of saying they pump out rich sounds and do a great job of blocking out ambient noise.

Check Price on Amazon

Aside from the nifty audio tech, you’ll also benefit from four microphones for clear phone calls, eight hours of playtime on a single charge and software called HearID that maps the listening experience based on your preferences and hearing abilities.

JBL LIVE 300

Credit: JBL

Recent Sale Price: $74.95 | Regular Price: $149.95

Variety of Listening Styles

One Hour of Playtime With a 10 Minute Charge

Stereo Calls With Muted Background Noise

JBL has been pumping out quality audio products for decades, so it should come as no surprise that its LIVE 300 earbuds are part of that legacy. Ambient Aware and Talkthru might be two of its coolest features, as they allow you to switch from listening to music to hearing what’s going on in your surroundings using touch controls on the earbuds.

Check Price on Amazon

Inside those earbuds, you’ll also find a battery that gets you up to six hours on a single charge and 14 hours with the included case. They’re also available in four sleek colors, so you can pick the one that best fits your style – and you can often find them on sale.

Bose Sport Earbuds

Credit: Bose

Recent Sale Price: $159.99 | Regular Price: $179.99

Ergonomic StayHear Max Ear-Tips

Touch Interface Controls

Bose Music App for Customizable Controls

Another set of earbuds designed specifically for workouts, the Bose Sport Earbuds come with the usual assortment of ergonomic ear-tips, IPX4 waterproofing and simple-to-use touch controls. What helps set them apart from the competition, however, is their affordable price. Always offered well under $200 – and typically on sale for much less – Bose managed to cram a lot of premium features into the affordable product.

Check Price on Amazon

The Sport Earbuds also make use of the Bose Music app, giving you an easy way to check the remaining battery life, update your software or customize a variety of controls. They also look incredibly sleek in the Baltic Blue color variant – although you can also find them in a muted Triple Black or Glacier White.

Sony WF-1000XM3

Credit: Sony

Recent Sale Price: $168.00 | Regular Price: $199.99

Noise Cancellation With QN1e Processor

Alexa Enabled for Voice Commands

24 Hour Battery Life With Included Charging Case

Premium noise cancellation is one of the biggest selling points of the awkwardly named Sony WF-1000XM3. Much of that is thanks to Sony’s own QN1e processor, which improves the sound of both music and phone calls – and helps eliminate ambient sound while doing so.

Check Price on Amazon

Fancy processor aside, you’ll also get intuitive touch controls, the ability to quickly turn off noise canceling for conversations and software that’s smart enough to switch between sound modes based on your current activity.

More to consider:

Our editors strive to ensure that the information in this article is accurate as of the date published, but please keep in mind that offers can change. We encourage you to verify all terms and conditions of any product before you apply.



