9 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

The need for news from the AFC East is at an all-time high in Western New York. The race for the division crown was recently tightened.

So what’s the latest news in the AFC East? Hint: Good news to follow.

Let’s get right to it now, here are nine stories from the AFC East over the last week for Bills fans to know, starting with a quick Week 11 game recap for each team:

Week 11 recaps

Jets quarterback Joe Flacco. Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Jets at Chargers

Final score: Chargers 34, Jets 28 The Jets got a taste of a good rookie QB in Justin Herbert, the same guy the Bills will face this weekend. Gang Green's own young signal caller, Sam Darnold, remained out as Joe Flacco started again.

Patriots at Texans

Final score: Texans 27, Patriots 20 After two-straight wins, the Patriots fell to the Texans in a bit of a surprise. They're not out of it, but that's a big-time conference loss on their record now. The Pats' pass rush couldn't disrupt Texans QB Deshaun Watson at all in this one.

Dolphins at Broncos

Final score: Broncos 20, Dolphins 13 The Dolphins won five-straight games but got a lot of bounces their way. That was exposed vs. the Broncos as rookie QB Tua Tagovailoa was yanked from the game after a poor showing en route to the loss. Miami's look at catching the Bills in the division took a huge blow.

AFC East standings

Buffalo Bills: 7-3 (4-0) Miami Dolphins: 6-4 (1-2) New England Patriots: 4-6 (2-1) New York Jets: (0-4)

*(division record)

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Tua benched

The story heard about the NFL world this week. In crunch time while down vs. the Broncos, rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was benched in favor of Ryan Fitzpatrick. Miami head coach Brian Flores confirmed after the game it was not injury related, adding the team needed a spark. There's speculation going around now whether or not that's the right way to handle a young QB... but one thing is for sure, the Dolphins will be going back to Tagovailoa in Week 12 when they face the Jets. That's confirmed. That makes it still likely the Bills will face Tagovailoa, if he's healthy, in Week 17 as well.

Miami Dolphins

AFC East implications

Upon replacing the rookie, Fitzpatrick did what he does best. He got a field goal up on the board with the offense to make it a one-score game, just to go down and throw a late-game interception to end it. With that loss, the Bills now have a game of separation from the Dolphins in the AFC East standings, and they continue to hold a much better divisional record. The Bills are in a position to potentially wrap up the divisional crown in Week 16 with a win over the Patriots before even facing the Dolphins in the season finale due to each team's divisional record... if things fall the correct way before then, that is.

New England Patriots

Patriots running back Rex Burkhead. Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

RB season likely over

The Patriots always seem to have a stable of running backs, but one of them likely won't play again in 2020. According to Patriots Wire, the Pats fear that Rex Burkhead tore his ACL against the Texans. In addition, after scoring early in the game, running back Damien Harris barely saw playing time after the first two drives. Curious choice, but Bill Belichick said after the game that the decision did not have to do with any recent ankle injury suffered by Harris.

New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton (1) celebrates with offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn. Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Wynn could be out

Left tackle Isaiah Wynn's status is currently up in the air as well, be we know even less about that. According to Patriots Wire, Wynn was rolled up on and suffered some sort of lower body injury. But unlike Burkhead who was hurt early in the game, four snaps later the contest ended, so no one really knows just yet if Wynn suffered a major or minor injury. That's a situation to monitor this week.

New England Patriots

Patriots running back Sony Michel. Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Interesting inactives

More running back drama: The Patriots activated former first-round pick Sony Michel off of the injured reserve list late last week. But on game day, he was listed as an inactive player vs. the Texans. In addition, wideout Isaiah Ford has yet to suit up for the Pats, either. The Patriots traded for him at the trade deadline but instead of having him go, New England called Donte Moncrief up from their practice squad.

New England Patriots

Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Gilmore clears it up

The final bit of Pats drama comes via Stephon Gilmore. Rumors surfaced about his potential departure from the Patriots sooner rather than later. The 30-year-old cleared up the rumors and speculation on Friday while speaking with reporters. He did play vs. the Texans, confirmed his knee injury was truthfully an injury keeping him sideline, and added he sold his house to live in the city, his preference, per Patriots Wire. It had nothing to do with being traded, potentially. Looks like he's not going anywhere. Gilmore’s age and cap hit of more than $17 million in 2021 has led to the idea the Patriots will move on. He’s the reigning Defensive Player of the Year and he earned back-to-back First-Team All-Pro honors and Pro Bowl selections.

New York Jets

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Backup QB woes

You know who the Jets are really bad without? Sam Darnold. They're not great with their starting QB either, but according to Jets Wire, the Jets are 0-15 since 2016 without their starting quarterback playing which is... not great.

New York Jets

Jets offensive tackle Conor McDermott. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Former Bill lands extension

The bulk to the Jets' problems for a couple of seasons reside in their offensive line. Despite that, one guy there, a former Buffalo Bill, earned a contract extension recently. According to Jets Wire, Conor McDermott signed a one-year deal on Friday. He’s seen time at both tackle and guard in eight games this season, playing 22.2% of New York’s offensive snaps. The Jets originally claimed McDermott off waivers from the Bills in October 2019. He played in seven games for the Jets, making two starts at the end of the season due to various injuries across the line.

New York Jets

Jets head coach, Adam Gase speaks to Matthias Farley, at MetLife Stadium. Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-USA TODAY Sports

It's all over

Adam Gase? No, the Jets coach still has a job. But he's not going to the playoffs. At 0-10, the winless Jets have officially been eliminated from the playoffs... already. They're the first team in the entire NFL to be out of postseason consideration. Ouch.