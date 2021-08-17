9 AFC East stories from last week for Bills fans to know

Here are the latest happenings from around the AFC East for Buffalo Bills fans to know involving the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and New York Jets:

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Allen Hurns. Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

WR to miss three months

Wide receiver Allen Hurns is seeing his rocky road in Miami continue. According to Dolphins Wire, he will miss three months after suffering a wrist injury during the preseason. In 2019, Hurns suffered a concussion and missed an extended period. Last year, he opted out due to COVID.

Miami Dolphins

National tight end Hunter Long. Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie's injury not season-ending

The Dolphins might have dodged a bullet. Third-round rookie tight end Hunter Long was carted off with a lower-body injury last week during a training camp practice. Reports suggest that it's not going to be a long-term issue at this point.

Miami Dolphins

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tua's preseason game

In the Dolphins' first preseason game, starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa played. This year, Tagovailoa is being watched by many because there's no more Ryan Fitzpatrick behind him to help out if he struggles. In that first exhibition game, Tagovailoa tossed an interception. Aside from that, he did have good reviews. Tagovailoa finished 8-for-12 for 99 yards in four series on the field.

New York Jets

New York Jets Quinnen Williams. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Quinnen is back

The Jets activated defensive tackle Quinnen Williams from the PUP list on Monday. Three months ago he underwent successful offseason foot surgery. Williams was the No. 3 overall pick at the 2019 NFL draft.

New York Jets

New York Jets kicker Matt Ammendola. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Jets pick a kicker for now

The Jets have had kicker struggles for several years. For now, they've landed on one. Per Jets Wire, UDFA Chris Naggar was released last week. That leaves Matt Ammendola as the only kicker left on the team, a 2020 UFDA.

Story continues

New York Jets

New York Jets inside linebacker C.J. Mosley. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Bold take by Mosely

Linebacker CJ Mosely has missed a lot of time in his brief Jets career. He was finally back playing with New York in their first preseason game. After it, he had a hot take... Via Jets Wire:

“If people come with that same mentality, they’re going to get their [expletive] blown out,” Mosley said, referring to the Jets as a whole when asked specifically about people sleeping on the d-line. “That’s 100%, no matter if we’re at MetLife or anywhere else. If they think there’s anything old about this Jets team, it’s not going to end well for them. That’s the mindset that we’re going to bring to work every day.”

New York Jets

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

Rookie WR out

Elijah Moore has high expectations from the Jets. However, New York's second-round rookie wideout is currently injured. Per Jets Wire, he suffered a quad injury last week and for their second preseason game this upcoming weekend, he has already been ruled out.

New England Patriots

Patriots quarterback Cam Newton, Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

No starting QB yet

Cam Newton recently revealed that, as of now, the Patriots do not have a starting quarterback named for Week 1. He's battling rookie first-round pick Mac Jones for that honor. Via Patriots Wire, Newton said on Tuesday:

“I don’t know what y’all want me to say. No. You know that. You know he hasn’t said that. So for you to just ask a question – it is what it is.” “Every single day I’m coming out here with the anticipation to just get better, and that’s the only thing that I can do,” Newton continued. “So I can control that. But as far as somebody else’s analogy or interpretation of what Week 1 is, I’m trying to focus on what tomorrow brings and even the adjustments for tonight’s meetings.”

New England Patriots

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Bill gets it

Here's one just for fun. Love him or hate him (probably hate), New England head coach Bill Belichick gets it. Asked why he didn't challenge a play during the preseason even though it might have been overturned? Via Patriots Wire:

“Yeah, didn’t feel like challenging it."

We need more Belichick in the preseason from the Bills, honestly. Just let the clock run out... and while we're at it, stop calling timeouts, too.

1

1