9/8/21: Stefan discusses his work on the Mississippi State-South Carolina 9/11 story

Sep. 8—Stefan Krajisnik and Parrish Alford look back to Mississippi State's week 1 win over La Tech, and discuss how the Bulldogs are working to establish toughness.

They also discuss Stefan's work in putting together this incredible recap of the day Mississippi State and South Carolina marked the return of college football after the tragic 9/11 terrorist attacks.

They finish the show by glancing ahead to Mississippi State's meeting with N.C. State on Saturday.

PARRISH ALFORD is the college sports editor and columnist for the Daily Journal. Contact him at parrish.alford@djournal.com.