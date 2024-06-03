8U softball team gearing up for district tourney

Jun. 2—Rebecca Lee may be difficult to find over the next few days. She is currently entrenched in final plans for getting her team ready for the postseason.

Lee, who has put together some of the best youth softball players in the county, is the head coach of the Crossville Dixie Youth 8U Softball Team.

"They're very talented," said Lee. "I think they are also able to make plays in the field when they need to. It is a good team."

The Dixie Youth Softball District Tournament is slated for June 13 in Kingston.

"They have a big goal of winning the district tournament. They've been working really hard, and they've worked very well together so far in practice," Lee said.

"I think, right now, our defense is probably ahead of our offense. We have been hitting the ball well in practice. These are all-stars, so I think they do a lot very well."

Lee has a lot of experience up and down her roster. The Crossville team includes: Beckett Lee, Emma Jennings, Saylor Lee, Nylah Dannels, Ellie Whitson, Aria Barnes, Hadlee Wilson, Emily Parker, Kinslee Stepp, Skyler Davis, Elliott Creekmore, and Ellie Head.

Coach Lee is assisted by Abe Wilson, Sheena Wilson and Ben Whitson.

"In softball, 8U is a coach-pitch division," coach Lee said. "So, we're practicing hard on getting kids ready to work on timing and tracking the pitches.

"We need the girls to be able to react to the ball because the pitch won't always be at the same speed all the time. It is going to be different every single pitch."

Coach Lee said she's been very pleased with the way her players are picking things up during practice sessions.

Crossville has a mixture of athleticism and experience in the field.

Dannels will handle most of the pitching duties for Crossville. Beckett Lee will be at first base and Saylor Lee will be at second base.

Parker, one of the top athletes on the team, will take care of shortstop with Whitson playing third base. Wilson will be the team's catcher.

"A lot of these girls have been playing together for probably three years, so they understand each other," coach Lee said. "They do a good job of picking each other up."

The coach added the outfield positions have numerous players battling for all four spots.

"We don't know anything about the teams in the tournament," coach Lee said. "We've never played any of them before. They're all pretty local.

"I am not really worried about strategy for the games. We don't know anything about the teams, so we're going to just come and play our best. If we do that, we will be OK."

Winning the district tournament will put Crossville in the state tournament later this month.

"For us to be successful, we've got to be able to make the plays in infield," coach Lee said. "We have to know where the ball goes if it is hit to us. And, most of all, we have to communicate well."